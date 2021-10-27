Seychelles Dazzles Luxury Travel Experts From Spain

The agents, accompanied by the Tourism Seychelles representative for Spain & Portugal, were taken on a tour of the capital, Victoria, exploring cultural landmarks and heritage sites. The entire experience not only enhanced their knowledge to better sell the destination but also impacted them personally. This will be an advantage when they are promoting the destination to their clients.

Organized in partnership with Qatar Airways, Constance Hotels and Resorts Seychelles and with the support of trade partners in Seychelles, the 5-days visit, which took place beginning of October, aimed at increasing the visibility for the destination.

The eight agents accompanied by Mónica González Llinás, the Tourism Seychelles representative for Spain & Portugal, were taken on a tour of the capital, Victoria, exploring cultural landmarks and heritage sites. Venturing further afield, they visited the UNESCO World Heritage site Vallée de Mai on Praslin as well as cruising the islands. Throughout their encounters with various partners during their short visit, the Spanish agents were treated to a taste of famed Seychellois hospitality.

“After promoting Seychelles virtually to our Spanish partners, it was finally great to have them experience our destination in person,” Ms. González Llinás commented, saying that the experience was one the agents, inspired by the outstanding beauty of the islands and the welcome they received, will always remember and help them when selling holidays to the destination.

She thanked partner hosts Qatar Airways, Constance Group resorts Ephélia and Lémuria, and destination management companies Mason’s Travel, Creole Travel Services and 7º South who offered a range of products and services to make the event a success.

“We are grateful to our partners for hosting the agents. The entire experience not only enhanced their knowledge to better sell the destination but also impacted them personally, which we believe will be an advantage when they are promoting the destination to their clients,” Ms. González Llinás said.

“There has been an increase in interest for travel to Seychelles since March 2021, when Spanish residents received the green light to travel to the archipelago,” Ms. González Llinás added, noting that 2, 296 visitors have travelled to Seychelles from Spain so far this year. The source market generated 4,528 arrivals in 2019.