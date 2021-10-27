24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Kirsten Baete of Nebraska Wins Women’s White Sands Bahamas NCAA Invitational

15 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
6 min read
White Sands Bahamas NCAA Invitational
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Fifth-year senior Kirsten Baete of Nebraska shot a final-round even-par 72 on Sunday to hang on for a wire-to-wire victory in the second annual White Sands Bahamas NCAA Invitational. The win, by one stroke over Emily Hawkins of Campbell, was the first Baete’s career.

  1. Campbell, an NCAA Regional qualifier earlier this year, won the team title, beating the Cornhuskers by four strokes.
  2. The prestigious White Sands Bahamas NCAA Invitational, featuring some of the top collegiate golf teams in the United States, continues this week at the Ocean Club Golf Course.
  3. Next up are 12 men’s teams this week at the Ocean Club Golf Course.

Baete finished at 10-under 206, while Hawkins fired a 7-under-par 65 to post 207 at the Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis Resort. Mikayla Dubnik of Mercer was third at 68-211.

With three players finishing among the top-10, Campbell, an NCAA Regional qualifier earlier this year, won the team title, beating the Cornhuskers by four strokes, while host University of Miami finished third.

“I want to say thanks to everybody at the course – the superintendent, the pro shop; the course was in absolutely incredible shape,” Baete said after posting her career-low score and fourth career top-10 finish. “It was beautiful and is hands down my new favorite course.”

“This is Kirstin’s first win, so we are extremely excited for her to get this [win] under her belt,” said Nebraska coach Lisa Johnson. “She has worked so hard in her five years at Nebraska, and she is such a great athlete and such a coachable player that it is wonderful for her to get this win and represent the Huskers.”

Campbell posted a four-player total of 10-under 854 over 54 holes with Hawkins and Anna Nordfors leading the way. Nordfors, with a final-round 72, finished fourth individually with a 4-under 212 total. Tomita Arejola tied for 10th with 69-217 while Patricia Garre Munoz added 226.

“This has been very special and was the perfect week for us,” said Campbell coach John Crooks. “This team did what was necessary and Emily Hawkins shot 65 today and that was pretty special. Each member of the team has shot under par before and helped Campbell this season.”

“My sincerest congratulations to Kirsten Baete and all those who participated in the Women’s edition of the White Sands Bahamas NCAA Invitational,” said Deputy Prime Minister The Honorable I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “The Bahamas has a longstanding tradition of attracting golfers from all over the world to experience our world-class golf courses, and we hope that while the University teams are here they enjoy our beautiful islands, on and off the golf course.”  

The final team scores: Campbell 854, Nebraska 858, Miami 862, Mercer 870, Florida International 900, Northern Illinois 905, Iowa 908.

The prestigious White Sands Bahamas NCAA Invitational, featuring some of the top collegiate golf teams in the United States, continues this week at the Ocean Club Golf Course with the men’s competition featuring 12 schools, including host University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Following two days of practice rounds beginning Wednesday, the 54-hole competition starts on Friday, Oct. 29 on the 7,159-yard Ocean Club course.

In addition to Little Rock, other teams competing in the event include Bowling Green State University, East Tennessee State University, Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast University, Jacksonville University, Lamar University, Lipscomb University, University of Michigan, University of Mississippi, University of San Francisco and the University of South Florida.

The University of Houston won the inaugural event in 2019 with a four-man total of 833.

The schedule of events for the upcoming men’s White Sands Bahamas NCAA Invitational:

  • Wednesday, October 27: Team Practice Rounds

Ocean Club Golf Course Team Reception 6 p.m.

  • Thursday, October 28: Team Practice Rounds 
  • Friday, October 29: Round 1 – 8 a.m. Shotgun Start
  • Saturday, October 30: Round 2 – 8 a.m. Shotgun Start 
  • Sunday, October 31: Round 3 – 8 a.m. Shotgun Start

Trophy Presentation (Individual and Team Champions) 

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

With over 700 islands and cays and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy fly-away escape that transports travelers away from their everyday. The Islands of The Bahamas have world-class fishing, diving, boating, and thousands of miles of the earth’s most spectacular water and beaches waiting for families, couples, and adventurers. Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram to see why It’s Better in The Bahamas.

ABOUT OCEAN CLUB GOLF COURSE

Atlantis Paradise Island’s Ocean Club Golf Course offers a challenging and beautiful course for golfers desiring championship play. Masterfully conceived, the Tom Weiskopf-designed 18-hole, par 72 championship course stretches over 7,100 yards on Atlantis’ peninsula. The course has been host to iconic sporting events such as the Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational (MJCI), the Michael Douglas & Friends Celebrity Golf Tournament, and the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

For White Sands Bahamas NCAA Invitational

Contact: Mike Harmon

[email protected]

