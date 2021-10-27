Sandals Resorts Unveils New Reimagined Sandals Royal Bahamian

Plans for the reimagined Sandals Royal Bahamian have been in the works for nearly three years. This renovated resort will reopen with luxurious new accommodations, locally inspired experiences, enhanced dining, and more. The new designs are all part of a much larger strategy across the organization to authentically reflect the unique Caribbean destinations.

“We’re dialing up the luxury and leaning into the easy-going spirit of The Bahamas to deliver an incredible and authentic experience that as we like to say, makes love come easy,” said SRI Executive Chairman Adam Stewart. “From an entirely new village of pastel-colored private villas and Coconut Grove, our innovative new outdoor lounge & entertainment area to our offshore island that has been transformed to a romantic hideaway, every moment, every point of guest touch and experience embodies this beautiful destination. We can’t wait to welcome guests back to Nassau and to the new Sandals Royal Bahamian.”

According to SRI Executive Chairman Adam Stewart, plans for the reimagined Sandals Royal Bahamian have been in the works for nearly three years and are part of a much larger strategy across the organization to authentically reflect the unique Caribbean destinations where Sandals Resorts operates in design, product offerings and style of luxury service.

The reimagined award-winning Sandals Royal Bahamian will feature:

All-New Suites & Island Village

Sandals Royal Bahamian has elevated its array of accommodation options with the addition of the brand’s iconic river suites in the freshly named East & West Bays, over 200 fully renovated rooms and suites and the all-new Island Village. The new pastel-colored village was inspired by the Bahamian archipelago and features butler style villas each named after an island in The Bahamas with their own private pool.

Coconut Grove

A new addition to the property is Coconut Grove, an expansive lounge area extending Bahamian beach vibes to the center of the resort both day and night. Shaded by coconut palms, the new setting boasts chic seating options, live music & entertainment, unparalleled views of the sea and 3 all-new food trucks. All Sandals ‘firsts,’ guests can grab a sweet treat or coffee at Sweets n Tings, indulge in locally inspired Bahamian fusion cuisine and fresh seafood at Coco Queen, or opt for an Italian classic at Bahama Mamma Mia.

A Private Island Hideaway

Deserted beaches and colorful coral reefs await at the resort’s secluded private island, Sandals Barefoot Cay. Couples can sail to the island hideaway and spend the day reconnecting on the quiet shores featuring a beach bar, whimsical seating, outdoor shower and new restaurant, Aralia House, serving up fresh seafood from boat to table and authentic Caribbean delicacies.

Early Check-Ins & Traditional Evening Ritual

For early arrivals, Sandals Royal Bahamian welcomes early check-ins with their new programming, The Breakaway. Upon arrival, a dedicated hostess will lead guests to the relaxation lounge with a signature cocktail in-hand to freshen up and head straight to the pool while taking care of the rest. At sunset, couples can participate in a traditional conch blowing ritual said to welcome love and good fortune. The ritual is accompanied by rake and scrape music and Bahamian cocktails with a sea breeze.

New Dining Options

Sandals Royal Bahamian will introduce five new restaurants when it opens this winter including La Plume for exquisite French cuisine; traditional British Pub The Queen’s Pearl; Kanoo for cuisine that celebrates the Caribbean region, Butch’s Island Chop House for hand-cut steaks, fish fillets and seafood prepared to order and fresh sushi spot Soy.

From a casual beachside grill serving up hearty burgers and fresh salads to the tantalizing aroma of exotic spices and perfectly grilled Japanese delights, the all-new Sandals Royal Bahamian will boast a total of 13 dining options.

To learn more and book a stay at the new Sandals Royal Bahamian, visit sandals.com/royal-bahamian/renovations.

Sandals ® Resorts

Sandals® Resorts offers two people in love the most romantic, Luxury Included® vacation experience in the Caribbean. With 15 stunning beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, and a 16th location coming to Curacao Spring 2022, Sandals Resorts offers more quality inclusions than any other resort company on the planet. Signature Love Nest Butler Suites® for the ultimate in privacy and service; butlers trained by the Guild of Professional English Butlers; the Red Lane Spa®; 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining, ensuring top-shelf liquor, premium wines, and gourmet specialty restaurants; Aqua Centers with expert PADI® certification and training; fast Wi-Fi from beach to bedroom and Sandals Customizable Weddings are all Sandals Resorts exclusives. Sandals Resorts guarantees guests peace of mind from arrival to departure with the Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, the company’s enhanced health and safety measures designed to give guests the utmost confidence when vacationing in the Caribbean. Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), founded by the late Gordon “Butch” Stewart, which includes Beaches Resorts and is the Caribbean’s leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about the Sandals Resorts Luxury Included® difference, visit sandals.com. www.sandals.com.