Delta unveils new dedicated TSA Precheck lobby, bag drop

50 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

New facial recognition-enabled experience in Atlanta provides hands- and device-free convenience for travelers from curb to gate.

  • Traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will be even easier for Delta customers enrolled in TSA PreCheck starting next month.
  • Delta Air Lines opens the first-ever Delta-TSA PreCheck express lobby and bag drop.
  • Customers with both the Fly Delta app and a TSA PreCheck membership will soon be able to visit a new dedicated bag drop lobby on the lower level of Atlanta’s Domestic South Terminal.

Delta Air Lines announced that starting next month, traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will be even easier for Delta customers enrolled in TSA PreCheck, with the expansion of new facial recognition capabilities and the opening of the first-ever Delta-TSA PreCheck express lobby and bag drop.

Customers with both the Fly Delta app and a TSA PreCheck membership will soon be able to visit a new dedicated bag drop lobby on the lower level of Atlanta’s Domestic South Terminal, pass through the security checkpoint, and board their plane at the gate using only their “digital identity” (made up of a customer’s SkyMiles Member number, passport number and Known Traveler Number). Customers are free to travel from curb to gate, completely hands- and device-free.

“We want to give our customers more time to enjoy travel by unlocking simplified, seamless and efficient experiences from end to end,” said Byron Merritt, Delta’s Vice President of Brand Experience Design. “Delta Air Lines has been a leader in testing and implementing facial recognition technology since 2018 as part of our vision for building airports that are effortless. The launch of Atlanta’s express lobby and bag drop is the latest step in our commitment to listening and innovating for our customers.”

Here’s how Delta’s new experience will ease transit through three airport touchpoints in Atlanta:

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

