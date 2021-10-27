24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
EgyptAir flight returns to Cairo after threatening message found

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

EgyptAir flight MS 729 has returned to Cairo airport due to a threatening message from an unknown person left on one of the aircraft seats.

  • EgyptAir flight MS729 has returned to Cairo airport due to a threatening message from unknown person.
  • The aircraft returned to the airport of departure 22 minutes after the takeoff and landed safely.
  • The Airbus A220 passenger aircraft en route from Cairo to Moscow sounded an alarm over the Mediterranean Sea.

EgyptAir flight MS 729, traveling from Cairo to Moscow, Russia, was forced to return to Cairo Airport after a threatening message was discovered on one of the seats in the main cabin.

“The flight MS 729 has returned due to a threatening message from an unknown person left on one of the aircraft seats,” EgyptAir said in a statement.

“The aircraft returned to the airport of departure 22 minutes later and landed safely, all the necessary measures are being taken.”

The Airbus A220 passenger aircraft en route from Cairo to Moscow sounded an alarm about half an hour after its departure, being already over the Mediterranean Sea. After that, the plane has returned to Cairo airport.

According to airline sources, such incidents occur several times a year. As a general rule, such messages turn out to be someone’s prank.

However, according to the rules of the airlines, the plane has to land in any case.

Upon landing, the aircraft would be carefully checked in line with safety rules, passengers and their luggage would be screened, and then they would be put on another flight.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

