EgyptAir flight returns to Cairo after threatening message found.

EgyptAir flight MS 729, traveling from Cairo to Moscow, Russia, was forced to return to Cairo Airport after a threatening message was discovered on one of the seats in the main cabin.

“The flight MS 729 has returned due to a threatening message from an unknown person left on one of the aircraft seats,” EgyptAir said in a statement.

“The aircraft returned to the airport of departure 22 minutes later and landed safely, all the necessary measures are being taken.”

According to airline sources, such incidents occur several times a year. As a general rule, such messages turn out to be someone’s prank.

However, according to the rules of the airlines, the plane has to land in any case.

Upon landing, the aircraft would be carefully checked in line with safety rules, passengers and their luggage would be screened, and then they would be put on another flight.