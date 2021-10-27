24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
US Capitol complex evacuated due to the bomb threat

3 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
en English
HHS Humphrey Building
Written by Harry Johnson

The bomb threat was reported around 10 a.m. at the HHS Humphrey Building in the 200 block of Independence Avenue in downtown D.C. That building was evacuated.

  • Six roads around US Capitol and the Department of Health in Washington, DC were closed today.
  • HHS Humphrey Building has been evacuated on Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat.
  • There is a large law enforcement presence around US Capitol building and HHS in Washington, DC.

All roads around the US Capitol and US Department of Health in Washington, DC have been closed by the police today over the reported bomb threat in the area.

Six roads, including Washington Avenue and Third Street, were closed as Capitol Police investigated a bomb threat at the US Department of Health and Human Services on Independence Avenue – which was also closed by police.

There is a large law enforcement presence in the area. Homeland Security officers were seen in the area blocking the roads and a crowd of individuals evacuated from several buildings nearby gathered outside the U.S. Capitol. 

Sarah Lovenheim, the HHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, issued the following statement:

“This morning there was a bomb threat received at the Humphrey Building. Out of an abundance of caution, we evacuated the building and there is no reported incident. We are monitoring the situation closely with Federal Protective Service. Any questions can be directed to Federal Protective Service.” 

HHS is working with Federal Protective Service to evaluate the situation, according to Lovenheim. 

The Capitol complex has been the target of an increasing number of threats since January when a mob of thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump assaulted a joint session of Congress.  

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

