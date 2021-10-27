Paris Gare du Nord train station evacuated over bomb threat.

Gare du Nord has train station has been evacuated due to an unattended baggage.

Hundreds of passengers had to wait outside the station on Wednesday after police ordered its evacuation.

The Paris metro group said that traffic was expected to resume at 5pm local time (3pm GMT).

Hundreds of people were forced to wait outside Gare du Nord train station in central Paris today after police ordered its evacuation, while the bomb squad was investigating what is believed to be unattended luggage.

The Gare du Nord, officially Paris-Nord, one of the six large mainline railway station terminals in Paris, has been evacuated due to a possible bomb threat and train traffic from the terminal has been halted.

Transport Express Regional (TER) tweeted that transport from the station has been interrupted, while the company running the Paris Metro specified that trains were not running in either direction between Paris Gare de Lyon and Paris Nord.

The Paris metro group said that traffic was expected to resume at 5pm local time (3pm GMT) and confirmed the incident was related to an item of unattended luggage.

The station, one of Paris’s largest, also receives the Eurostar train from London and serves Charles de Gaulle Airport.

Photos and footage from outside the station show large crowds of people waiting on the streets of Paris’s 10th arrondissement for the all-clear. Some on Twitter confirmed that the bomb squad had arrived at the station.