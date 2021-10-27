24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel France Breaking News News People Rail Travel Responsible Safety Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News Trending Now

Paris Gare du Nord train station evacuated over bomb threat

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Paris Gare du Nord train station evacuated over bomb threat.
Paris Gare du Nord train station evacuated over bomb threat.
Written by Harry Johnson

The station, one of Paris’s largest, also receives the Eurostar train from London and serves Charles de Gaulle Airport.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Gare du Nord has train station has been evacuated due to an unattended baggage.
  • Hundreds of passengers had to wait outside the station on Wednesday after police ordered its evacuation.
  • The Paris metro group said that traffic was expected to resume at 5pm local time (3pm GMT).

Hundreds of people were forced to wait outside Gare du Nord train station in central Paris today after police ordered its evacuation, while the bomb squad was investigating what is believed to be unattended luggage.

The Gare du Nord, officially Paris-Nord, one of the six large mainline railway station terminals in Paris, has been evacuated due to a possible bomb threat and train traffic from the terminal has been halted.

Transport Express Regional (TER) tweeted that transport from the station has been interrupted, while the company running the Paris Metro specified that trains were not running in either direction between Paris Gare de Lyon and Paris Nord.

The Paris metro group said that traffic was expected to resume at 5pm local time (3pm GMT) and confirmed the incident was related to an item of unattended luggage.

The station, one of Paris’s largest, also receives the Eurostar train from London and serves Charles de Gaulle Airport.

Photos and footage from outside the station show large crowds of people waiting on the streets of Paris’s 10th arrondissement for the all-clear. Some on Twitter confirmed that the bomb squad had arrived at the station.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment