Frankfurt Airport Launches New Winter Schedule: Flights to 244 Destinations in 92 Countries

New flights to the U.S. available from FRA

Frankfurt Winter schedule features large number of flights to Caribbean and Central America

Many European destinations retained from summer schedule at FRAPORT

With the gradual lifting of pandemic-related travel restrictions, more destinations and airlines may be added at short notice to the schedule. Compared with other airports in Germany, FRA will again provide the broadest choice of connections this winter. This underscores Frankfurt’s role as the country’s largest and most important international aviation hub. The new winter schedule will remain in place until March 26, 2022.

A total of 2,970 weekly flights (departures), on average, are planned for the beginning of the winter period in November. That is 30 percent less than the equivalent 2019/2020 season (pre-pandemic), but 180 percent more than in the winter of 2020/21. The total number of scheduled flights includes 380 domestic (intra-Germany) services, 620 intercontinental flights, and 1,970 European connections. A total of some 520,000 seats are available per week – around 36 percent below the figure for 2019/2020.

Many flights to the U.S. available from FRA

The number of flights to the U.S. has risen significantly, driven in particular by the U.S.’s announcement to open the country from November 8 to foreign guests – provided they are fully vaccinated and provide a negative Covid-19 test prior to departure.

There are regular connections from FRA to 17 U.S. destinations in the coming winter period. Lufthansa (LH), United Airlines (UA), and Singapore Airlines (SQ) will be taking off to New York City daily. In addition, German leisure carrier Condor (DE) will be operating five flights weekly to the Big Apple from November

1. As a result, there will be a total of up to five flights a day from FRA to either John F. Kennedy (JFK) or Newark (EWR). Delta Airlines (DL) will also be flying daily to New York-JFK from mid-December. Moreover, United Airlines and Lufthansa will be providing 20 flights a week to Chicago (ORD) and Washington D.C. (IAD).

Lufthansa and United will both be flying every day to San Francisco (SFO) and Houston (IAH), and to Denver twelve times weekly. Lufthansa and Delta will be operating flights to Atlanta (ATL) ten times a week.

Other U.S. destinations include Dallas (DFW) and Seattle (SEA) (served by Lufthansa and Condor), and Boston (BOS), Los Angeles (LAX) and Miami (MIA) (served by Lufthansa). Furthermore, Lufthansa will be providing a six-times-weekly service to Orlando (MCO) and a five-times-weekly service to Detroit (DTW), and will be flying to Philadelphia (PHL) three times a week. Starting mid-December, German carrier Eurowings Discover (4Y) will be operating flights to Tampa (TPA) four times a week.

Attractive winter vacation destinations

FRA’s new timetable features a rich variety of destinations in Central America and the Caribbean. For example, Condor, Lufthansa, and Eurowings Discover will be providing services to attractive holiday destinations in Mexico, Jamaica, Barbados, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic. This includes frequent flights to Punta Cana (PUJ; 16 times a week) and Cancún (CUN; up to two daily).

Many airlines continue to offer flights from Frankfurt to destinations in the Middle and the Far East. Depending on the development of Covid-19 travel restrictions imposed by some Asian countries, the number of connections to the Far East might increase further. The situation remains dynamic: Thailand, for example, plans to open up its borders in November. Flights to Singapore (SIN) operated by Lufthansa and Singapore Airlines within the scope of the travel corridor for vaccinated passengers will also be available in the winter season.

Most airlines have resumed services to European destinations from FRA this summer. These will now be continued during the winter. It will be possible to fly from FRA to all major European cities multiple times a day. The winter schedule also includes a number of popular tourist destinations within Europe, including the Balearic Islands, the Canaries, Greece, Portugal, and Turkey.

Updated information on available flights can be found at www.frankfurt-airport.com