New Legislation Calling For White House Conference On Food Commended

22 mins ago
by editor
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics thanks U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern (Mass.) and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.) for championing legislative efforts to convene a national White House conference focused on food, nutrition, hunger and health.

“The Academy urges Congress to add its support to this bipartisan, bicameral bill. This conference would be a much-needed step to address hunger and nutrition insecurity in the United States,” said registered dietitian nutritionist and Academy President Kevin L. Sauer.

“It has been more than a half-century since the White House assembled a conference dedicated to these important issues,” Sauer said. “Today, we must work together to create modern solutions to food and nutrition insecurity to ensure families have access to healthful, nutritious food.”

In 1969, the first and only White House conference on food, nutrition, hunger and health convened, leading to significant investments to the creation and expansion of programs millions of Americans still rely on today, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children and the National School Breakfast and Lunch Program.

Following the 50th anniversary of the first conference, the Academy joined other organizations in calling for another conference.

“Nutrition plays a crucial role in every stage of life and supports health, wellness and improved quality of life. The Academy is a proud supporter of policies that improve health and reduce food insecurity in the United States and on a global scale,” Sauer said.

