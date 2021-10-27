New Cuba Travel: No Quarantine, No Tests

The Cuban government lifted the quarantine obligation for international travelers beginning November 7. This was confirmed by Tourism Minister Juan Carlos García today during a press conference in Havana on the preparation of the sector for the official reopening. The “controlled” reopening of tourist services responds to the advance of the vaccination rate against COVID-19 in the country.

The Minister also indicated that the requirement to submit a negative PCR test for those arriving at any of the island’s airports will also be lifted from day 7, although they must demonstrate that they have been immunized with any of the WHO-authorized vaccines.

Children under the age of 12 will not have to present any PCR test or vaccination scheme upon arrival in the country. The government, the Minister specified, will still maintain epidemiological surveillance, as well as the mandatory use of masks in terminals and in the rest of the country.

Cuba suspended commercial and charter flights in April 2020. In October of the same year, it reopened its airports, but with a minimal reduction in flights from the United States, Mexico, Panama, Bahamas, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and Colombia.

As for travel from Italy, Cuba has obtained the green light by the Farnesina, Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the “E” list, which includes the countries to which one can travel only for reasons of work and personal urgency but not for tourism. The ordinance that gave rise to the classification expired on October 25, the day on which the status of the various countries of the world could change for the foreign ministry.

The vaccination rate against COVID-19 in Cuba is anticipated to reach over 90% of the population by November.

Before the pandemic, tourism was Cuba’s second official source of foreign exchange income and contributed about 10% of the gross domestic product (GDP).