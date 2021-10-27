New IMEX BuzzHub Live offers window onto the world of IMEX America

Broadcasting across the first two days of IMEX America will be live education, panel discussions, wellness activities, and show floor highlights. Four hours of free content will be provided each day, accessible by registering for IMEX BuzzHub. It will be a packed program of content, joined along the way by industry leaders.

IMEX Chairman Ray Bloom and CEO Carina Bauer will launch IMEX BuzzHub Live at 9am PST/5pm GMT. Moderator Suzanne Mulligan, IMEX’s Senior Community Engagement Manager, will then guide viewers through a packed program of content, joined along the way by industry leaders.

These include a stellar line-up of IMEX America speakers such as: Bob Bejan (Microsoft), Julius Solaris (Hopin), Juliet Tripp (Chemical Watch), Daniel Fox (solo wilderness explorer and author), Nicola Kastner (SAP), Greg Deshields (Tourism Diversity Matters), Sonali Nair (MPI Toronto) and Melissa Blackshear (Maritz). Panel discussions will bring together some of these experts to discuss the latest challenges and trends bubbling up from the show floor including event design, technology, lessons from the pandemic, diversity and the road to recovery. Roving reporters will showcase some of the new features and faces at the show and explore the show’s new venue, Mandalay Bay.

Carina continues: “IMEX BuzzHub Live is a window onto the world of IMEX America and while we understand not everyone will be able to join us in person, we want to be able to provide a flavor of the live event. All the content has been curated exclusively for BuzzHub and there will be plenty of opportunities for viewers – wherever they are in the world – to actively engage with us through the small screen.”

IMEX BuzzHub Live from IMEX America is sponsored by Notified and takes place November 10 & 11. Register for free here.

IMEX America takes place November 9 – 11 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas with Smart Monday, powered by MPI, on November 8. To register – for free – click here. For more details about accommodation options and to book, click here. Special rate room blocks are still open and available.

