New IMEX BuzzHub Live offers window onto the world of IMEX America

12 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
3 min read
IMEX America BuzzHub Live moderator Suzanne Medcalf Mulligan, Senior Community Engagement Manager, IMEX Group.
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

“’There’s always a seat at our table’ – this is our mantra and we’ve worked to ensure IMEX America remains inclusive and available to all. As part of this, we’re launching our first ever broadcast studio on the show floor delivering live and bespoke content to those who are unable to join us in person onsite.” Carina Bauer, CEO of the IMEX Group, introduces IMEX BuzzHub Live from IMEX America, sponsored by Notified.

  1. Broadcasting across the first two days of IMEX America will be live education, panel discussions, wellness activities, and show floor highlights.
  2. Four hours of free content will be provided each day, accessible by registering for IMEX BuzzHub.
  3. It will be a packed program of content, joined along the way by industry leaders.

Live education, panel discussions, wellness activities and show floor highlights will be broadcast across the first two days of the show: Tuesday, November 9, and Wednesday, November 10. There will be four hours of free content each day from 9am-1pm PST, accessed by registering for IMEX BuzzHub.

IMEX Chairman Ray Bloom and CEO Carina Bauer will launch IMEX BuzzHub Live at 9am PST/5pm GMT. Moderator Suzanne Mulligan, IMEX’s Senior Community Engagement Manager, will then guide viewers through a packed program of content, joined along the way by industry leaders.

These include a stellar line-up of IMEX America speakers such as: Bob Bejan (Microsoft), Julius Solaris (Hopin), Juliet Tripp (Chemical Watch), Daniel Fox (solo wilderness explorer and author), Nicola Kastner (SAP), Greg Deshields (Tourism Diversity Matters), Sonali Nair (MPI Toronto) and Melissa Blackshear (Maritz). Panel discussions will bring together some of these experts to discuss the latest challenges and trends bubbling up from the show floor including event design, technology, lessons from the pandemic, diversity and the road to recovery. Roving reporters will showcase some of the new features and faces at the show and explore the show’s new venue, Mandalay Bay.

Carina continues: “IMEX BuzzHub Live is a window onto the world of IMEX America and while we understand not everyone will be able to join us in person, we want to be able to provide a flavor of the live event. All the content has been curated exclusively for BuzzHub and there will be plenty of opportunities for viewers – wherever they are in the world – to actively engage with us through the small screen.”

IMEX BuzzHub Live from IMEX America is sponsored by Notified and takes place November 10 & 11. Register for free here.

IMEX America takes place November 9 – 11 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas with Smart Monday, powered by MPI, on November 8. To register – for free – click here. For more details about accommodation options and to book, click here. Special rate room blocks are still open and available.

eTurboNews is a media partner for IMEX America.

#IMEX21

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

