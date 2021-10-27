24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Canada Breaking News News People Rebuilding Responsible Tourism Travel Wire News USA Breaking News

New San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami, Amsterdam and London flights on Air Transat now

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
New San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami, Amsterdam and London flights on Air Transat now.
New San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami, Amsterdam and London flights on Air Transat now.
Written by Harry Johnson

By analyzing travel trends, it’s clear that the United States is still one of the top destinations for Quebecers and Canadians in the wake of the pandemic.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Air Transat expands its United States program with two new destinations, Los Angeles and San Francisco, as well as year-round flights to Florida.
  • Air Transat announces nonstop service between Montreal – Amsterdam and Quebec City – London.
  • The Montreal – Amsterdam flight will run three times a week and the Quebec City – London flight, once weekly.

Air Transat announced that four new routes will be added to its 2022 summer flight program. For the first time ever, the airline will be serving the San Francisco, Los Angeles and Amsterdam airports from Montreal. Furthermore, it will offer an exclusive direct flight between Quebec City and London, strengthening its role as the leading international carrier from the Jean-Lesage Airport. Finally, Air Transat will operate routes to Fort Lauderdale and Miami year-round.

“By analyzing travel trends, it’s clear that the United States is still one of the top destinations for Quebecers and Canadians in the wake of the pandemic. Thanks to the versatility of our world-class fleet, we are perfectly positioned to meet this demand and quickly adapt to our passengers’ needs, which is why our service south of the border will be expanding starting in 2022,” explains Annick Guérard, President and Chief Executive Officer at Air Transat.

Air Transat is enhancing its United States flight program with the addition of California. The Montreal – San Francisco flight will be operated twice weekly, while the Montreal – Los Angeles flight will run three times a week.

Due to sustained demand for flights to Florida, certain routes that were previously available only in winter will now be offered throughout the year. During summer, the Montreal – Miami flight will be operated three times a week and the Quebec City – Fort Lauderdale flight, once weekly.

At the same time, the carrier is expanding its service to Europe by adding direct service for two segments, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, making Air Transat the only Canadian airline to fly direct from Montreal to the Dutch capital.

The Montreal – Amsterdam flight will run three times a week and the Quebec City – London flight, once weekly.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment