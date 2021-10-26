100+ UK and Ireland Exhibitors Ready for Exciting WTM London 2021

The physical WTM London 2021 show will take place at ExCeL London on Monday, November 1, 2021, through Wednesday, November 3, 2021. WTM Virtual will be held from November 8-9, 2021. The recent easing of travel rules means that it is now easier for buyers and media from many more countries around the world to attend in person.

The exhibitors will be joining hundreds of exhibitors from Europe and countries as far afield as Mauritius, India, Thailand, Peru, and the US.

WTM London’s physical show will take place at ExCeL London on Monday, November 1-Wednesday, November 3, 2021, to be followed by WTM Virtual (November 8-9).

Key UK and Ireland exhibitors include Tourism Ireland and UKinbound, who will be hosting stand-holders in booths on their exhibition stand, to support their fellow trade partners.

Visitors to the UKinbound stand at UKI100 will be able to network with 28 of the association’s members, including familiar brands such as Big Bus Tours and Jurys Inn, and tourist boards from destinations as varied as Bath & Bristol, Greenwich, Plymouth, Jersey, Kent and Liverpool – plus the national tourism agencies of Visit Wales, Visit Scotland and VisitBritain.

Meanwhile on the Tourism Ireland stand (UKI200) there will be 75 stand-sharers from across the island of Ireland, including well-known names such as Titanic Belfast, Irish Ferries, Historic Royal Palaces (Hillsborough Castle and Gardens), Guinness Storehouse and Game of Thrones Studio Tour.

There will also be hotel brands such as Choice Hotel Group, Dalata, Da Vincis Hotel, Killarney Hotels, Original Irish Hotels and Select Hotels of Ireland; museums and attractions such as EPIC The Irish Immigration Museum, House of Waterford Crystal and the Skellig Experience Visitor Centre.

Meanwhile, other exhibitors in the UK & Ireland section of WTM London will include operators such as Golden Tours and destination management company Europe Incoming and the leading provider of audio guiding devices and digital tools to tourism and culture, VOX GROUP.

Also exhibiting is Dover District Council, which represents White Cliffs Country, encompassing Deal, Dover, Sandwich and the surrounding areas.

Amanda Lumley, Executive Director of Destination Plymouth said: “We are excited to be attending WTM and will be showcasing the Britain’s Ocean City brand and UK’s first National Marine Park programme. Building on our historic marine environment and heritage we will show how visitors can take full advantage of our spectacular waterfront with its many water based activities and experiences.

“2022 promises to be an exciting year for visitors with British Art Show at ‘The Box’, a new ‘immersive Dome’ offer, (the only one in Europe) our restored Elizabethan House and a full programme of events and activities providing an all year-round destination offer.”

Joss Croft, CEO, UKinbound said “WTM is a key part of the international travel industry calendar and we’re delighted to be back this year, once again hosting the UK Pavilion. We have a brilliant collection of tourism businesses exhibiting alongside us, who are eager to welcome back international tourists. The spotlight will be on the UK next year when we host the Birmingham Games, Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and Unboxed festival, and WTM provides the perfect platform to showcase that the UK is open, safe and welcoming in 2022.”

Simon Press, WTM London & Travel Forward Exhibition Director, said: “We’re very much looking forward to meeting such a wide range of exhibitors from the UK and Ireland, along with their stand partners, at ExCeL.

“It has been such a challenging 19 months amid the pandemic, so many domestic tourism enterprises have tapped further into their home markets – but they know that the return of overseas tourists will be crucial for their recovery. WTM London will be the platform for that international recovery as we renew business relationships and forge new partnerships.

“The recent easing of travel rules means that it is now easier for buyers and media from many more countries around the world to attend in person and make the most of a wide variety of exhibitors to meet in person.

“Furthermore, our exhibitor packages offer the best of both worlds as exhibitors will have a stand at ExCeL London as well as a global presence the following week, so they can rebuild face-to-face connections with previous contacts and generate new leads from around the world.”