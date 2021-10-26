Blossom Hotel Houston Extends New Opening Offer To Groups

Between now and 31 December 2021, the New Hotel Promotion offers a range of exclusive concessions. Bookable between 1 January 2022 and 31 March 2022, the Enhance Your Event promotion allows meeting planners extra benefits. Blossom Hotel Houston boasts 9,000 square feet of multi-functional event space for conventions, hybrid conferences, trade shows, seminars, executive retreats, and workshops.

Located near NRG Stadium and the Texas Medical Center, Blossom Hotel Houston boasts 9,000 square feet of multi-functional event space that honors the diverse needs of every group, including conventions, hybrid conferences, trade shows, seminars, executive retreats and workshops. The main conference hall, the Luna Ballroom, boasts state-of-the-art audiovisual capabilities and can accommodate up to 250 people, as well as featuring a spacious pre-function area. With its calming, lunar-inspired color theme and luxe touches, the ballroom offers the perfect setting for weddings and social celebrations. Breakouts and smaller meetings can be conducted in the additional nine meeting rooms with flexible floor plans and seating configurations to accommodate any style of event from an executive boardroom session and a theater-style presentation to an informal networking breakfast and a tech-savvy sales presentation.

Applicable to events of at least 10 guests booked and held between now and 31 December 2021, the New Hotel Promotion offers a range of exclusive concessions:

5% off on the master bill on all eligible charges

Flexible attrition policy

One complimentary room for every 35 rooms booked

Savings on staff accommodation

20% savings on audiovisual equipment

Complimentary standard Wi-Fi in sleeping and meeting rooms

10 complimentary parking passes.

Bookable between 1January 2022 and 31 March 2022,the Enhance Your Event promotion allows meeting planners holding a reservation of at least 10 guest rooms per night and/or spending a minimum of $1,000 on catering to select any two benefits:

3% off on the master bill on all eligible charges

One complimentary room for every 35 rooms booked

One complimentary coffee break (60 minutes of continuous service)

20% savings on audiovisual equipment

Complimentary enhanced Wi-Fi in meeting space

Triple Stash Rewards Planner Points.

The 16-story hotel’s amenities include 267 luxury guestrooms and suites featuring spacious living areas, an abundance of natural light and a refined, minimalist décor. The hotel also offers other luxury amenities, including a state-of-the-art, 24/7 Fitness Center outfitted by Peloton®; a rooftop pool and lounge boasting sweeping views of downtown Houston. For bookings and more information about the offers, please visit BlossomHouston.com.

About Blossom Hotel Houston

Blossom Holding Group will soon debut its first U.S. concept, Blossom Hotel Houston, an innovative international experience rooted deeply in Space City. The hotel puts guests just steps away from the largest medical center in the world and Houston’s top-notch businesses and entertainment venues, and as the closest luxury hotel to NRG Stadium, it is also minutes away from popular Houston attractions. Whether traveling for medical needs, business or pleasure, guests can enjoy the diversity of Houston, which is also reflected in the hotel’s chic nods to the city’s aerospace roots, while taking advantage of the hotel’s retail shopping, two chef-focused restaurants, unmatched amenities and services, luxury guestrooms and a plethora of event and meeting spaces. For more information, please visit BlossomHouston.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.