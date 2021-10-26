New shuttle flights between Newark Liberty and Reagan National on United now.

United announces new shuttle schedule between Newark Liberty and Reagan National airports starting on October 31 with dual-class CRJ-550.

United now making 32 trips per day between NYC-area and D.C., a 78% increase and the most flights of any airline.

All United’s flights from NYC will now be operated by dual class aircraft, including the new 737 MAX-8 and CRJ-550 jet.

United Airlines is making travel between New York City and Washington D.C. easier and more convenient, announcing today it will launch new nearly hourly shuttle service between New York/Newark Liberty International Airport and Reagan National Airport on Oct. 31, and is adding five new flights between LaGuardia Airport and Washington Dulles Airport. In total, United Airlines will operate about 32 flights each day between the NYC and D.C. areas, a 78% increase and the most flights of any other airline.

United Airlines is also giving all of its New York City customers an upgrade: starting October 31, all of the airline’s departures from New York/Newark Liberty International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport will include a first-class option, including the 737 MAX-8 and the CRJ-550 – the world’s first 50-seat regional jet with first-class seats and amenities. United will now offer over 7,000 premium seats to customers in New York City, more than any other airline, and the most in the airline’s history.

“By flying spacious, modern planes out of the New York City area, we’re not only giving our customers more flexibility and choice but we’re also delivering a reliable, premium experience overall,” said Ankit Gupta, Senior Vice President of Domestic Planning and United Express.

“Our customers who regularly travel between Washington, D.C., and New York have told us they value convenience and comfort above all else, and United is committed to providing the high level of service they’re asking for.”

United’s CRJ-550 is the world’s first 50-seat regional aircraft designed to offer first class seats and amenities. Originally designed to seat 70 plus passengers, United’s CRJ-550 configuration maximizes customer comfort.

United’s new shuttle service between New York/Newark Liberty International Airport and Reagan National Airport will operate seven days a week, with 18 flights offering nearly hourly service between 6AM and 10PM, more frequency than any other airline. United Airlines will also operate five daily flights between New York/Newark Liberty International Airport and Washington Dulles Airport. The new flights between LaGuardia Airport and Washington Dulles Airport will bring the daily flight count to nine and provide consistent service seven days a week between 6AM and 10PM.