China unveils the design of the Beijing 2022 Olympic medals.

The unveiling of the medals marked the 100-day countdown to the Games.

Having successfully hosted the 2008 Summer Olympics, Beijing will soon become the first city to have staged both summer and winter editions of the global sporting spectacle.

Less than a week after the Olympic flame arrived in China after it was lit in Ancient Olympia, Greece, Beijing 2022 Olympic medals design was unveiled today.

China‘s capital city celebrated the 100-day countdown to the 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Tuesday with another milestone as preparations for Beijing 2022 move into their final stages.

Named “Tongxin”, meaning “Together as one”, the medals feature five concentric rings embodying the traditional Chinese philosophy of harmony between heaven, earth and human beings. The rings also symbolize the Olympic rings, carved in the inner circle, and the Olympic spirit uniting the world through sport.

The medal design was inspired from a piece of Chinese jadeware called “Bi”, a double jade disc with a circular hole in the center. Just as jade is thought of as an auspicious and invaluable ornament in traditional Chinese culture, the medal is a testimony of honor and unceasing efforts by the athletes.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging in many parts of the world, Beijing 2022 organizers have underlined the health and safety of the participants as their top priority.

The first editions of the Beijing 2022 playbooks were published on Monday, providing guidelines to athletes and officials to ensure next year’s Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games can be delivered safely during the pandemic.

The two playbooks, one for athletes and team officials, and one for all other stakeholders, address key COVID-19 countermeasures, including closed-loop management, vaccination and testing.

As was previously announced, all those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not need to quarantine for 21 days upon arrival in China and can instead enter a “closed-loop management system”. Those inside the closed-loop management system will be tested daily for COVID-19.

The second editions of the Playbooks are set to be published in December.

Since October 5, a series of international competitions have taken place at the National Speed Skating Oval and the Capital Gymnasium in downtown Beijing, and the National Sliding Center in Yanqing to test operations such as ice-making, timing and scoring, COVID-19 containment, security and transport.

November’s action will see a luge World Cup fixture followed by World Cup events for snowboarding and freeski cross, with Continental Cup events for ski jumping and Nordic combined scheduled in December.

It is estimated that around 2,000 overseas athletes and support personnel are involved at the test events, allowing organizers to trial facilities and operations prior to Beijing 2022.