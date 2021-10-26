24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Culture Education Entertainment News People Responsible Tourism Travel Wire News Trending Now

Top 10 freelancer destinations in the world

38 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Top 10 freelancer destinations in the world .
Top 10 freelancer destinations in the world .
Written by Harry Johnson

As digital innovation is transforming the way we work, typical office hours are becoming a thing of the past.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Japan is the worst country for freelancers, with a Freelancer Score of just 3.99/10. This is due mostly to very poor performance in terms of searches for freelance work, low strength of legal rights for workers, and a poor performance on the Global Gender Gap Index.
  • Singapore is the country with the fastest internet speed at 256.03 Mbps. 
  • The Netherlands has the highest interest in freelancers with 1,305 searches being made per 100,000 people.

As digital innovation is transforming the way we work, and typical office hours are becoming a thing of the past, financial experts have identified the best countries in the world to be a freelancer.

To conduct the study, countries were given a normalized score out of 10 for each factor, including broadband speed, cost of living, strength of workers’ legal rights, happiness index and availability of co-working spaces.

10 best countries to be a freelancer:

RankCountry NameBroadband Speeds July 2021 (Mbps)Broadband Cost per Month 2020 (USD)Searches for Freelance Work per 100,000Statutory Rights 2019Global Gender Gap Index 2020Cost of Living per Person, per Month  (USD)Co-Working Spaces per 100,000Happiness Index 2017-2019Freelancer Score
1Singapore256.0333.431,05880.724971.092.326.3777.35
2New Zealand164.0662.94554120.799944.862.187.37.20
3Spain187.8843.4368950.795719.371.586.4016.53
4Australia85.3259.25964110.731974.161.957.2236.49
5Denmark208.552.0255880.7821,094.991.087.6466.48
6Canada174.5376.1464990.772889.21.567.2326.45
7Switzerland214.8269.3767260.7791,586.172.507.566.36
8Lithuania132.1813.3559960.745617.421.646.2156.35
9Sweden163.3148.437970.82953.141.237.3636.34
10Ireland116.1948.5561670.798979.521.717.0946.27

Singapore takes the top spot as the best place to work as a freelancer in 2021, with a score of 7.35. Singapore benefits from broadband that’s both affordable ($33.43 per month) and super fast (256.03 Mbps). The country performs strongly across the board, although it’s not the cheapest place to live and there’s still room for improvement in terms of its Happiness Index score.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment