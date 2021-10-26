Top 10 freelancer destinations in the world .

Japan is the worst country for freelancers, with a Freelancer Score of just 3.99/10. This is due mostly to very poor performance in terms of searches for freelance work, low strength of legal rights for workers, and a poor performance on the Global Gender Gap Index.

Singapore is the country with the fastest internet speed at 256.03 Mbps.

The Netherlands has the highest interest in freelancers with 1,305 searches being made per 100,000 people.

As digital innovation is transforming the way we work, and typical office hours are becoming a thing of the past, financial experts have identified the best countries in the world to be a freelancer.

To conduct the study, countries were given a normalized score out of 10 for each factor, including broadband speed, cost of living, strength of workers’ legal rights, happiness index and availability of co-working spaces.

10 best countries to be a freelancer:

Rank Country Name Broadband Speeds July 2021 (Mbps) Broadband Cost per Month 2020 (USD) Searches for Freelance Work per 100,000 Statutory Rights 2019 Global Gender Gap Index 2020 Cost of Living per Person, per Month (USD) Co-Working Spaces per 100,000 Happiness Index 2017-2019 Freelancer Score 1 Singapore 256.03 33.43 1,058 8 0.724 971.09 2.32 6.377 7.35 2 New Zealand 164.06 62.94 554 12 0.799 944.86 2.18 7.3 7.20 3 Spain 187.88 43.43 689 5 0.795 719.37 1.58 6.401 6.53 4 Australia 85.32 59.25 964 11 0.731 974.16 1.95 7.223 6.49 5 Denmark 208.5 52.02 558 8 0.782 1,094.99 1.08 7.646 6.48 6 Canada 174.53 76.14 649 9 0.772 889.2 1.56 7.232 6.45 7 Switzerland 214.82 69.37 672 6 0.779 1,586.17 2.50 7.56 6.36 8 Lithuania 132.18 13.35 599 6 0.745 617.42 1.64 6.215 6.35 9 Sweden 163.31 48.4 379 7 0.82 953.14 1.23 7.363 6.34 10 Ireland 116.19 48.55 616 7 0.798 979.52 1.71 7.094 6.27

Singapore takes the top spot as the best place to work as a freelancer in 2021, with a score of 7.35. Singapore benefits from broadband that’s both affordable ($33.43 per month) and super fast (256.03 Mbps). The country performs strongly across the board, although it’s not the cheapest place to live and there’s still room for improvement in terms of its Happiness Index score.