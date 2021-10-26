Pegasus Airlines: Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050.

With this commitment, which aligns with the target of the Paris Agreement for global warming not to exceed 1.5°C, the aim is to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and to make flying sustainable.

Managing its operations and activities under a “sustainable environment” approach, Pegasus Airlines has joined the world’s leading airlines in the resolution to achieve “Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050” that was approved at The International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) 77th Annual General Meeting. With this commitment, which aligns with the target of the Paris Agreement for global warming not to exceed 1.5°C, the aim is to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and to make flying sustainable.

Commenting on the announcement, Mehmet T. Nane, CEO of Pegasus Airlines, said: “As Pegasus Airlines, minimizing the negative effects on the environment and preventing pollution within the framework of the life cycle are an integral part of our environmental policy. We also carry out monitoring, reporting and improvement work within the framework set out by national and international regulations as part of the efforts towards climate protection and combating global warming. And now, it is a great honor to make this commitment to IATA’s “Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050” resolution together with the world’s leading airlines.” Mehmet T. Nane continued: “With this commitment, we support and commit to the target of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 by utilizing the opportunities provided to our sector through technological advances, with the support from the energy sector and in coordination with stakeholders. Within the framework of our “sustainable environment” approach, we will continue to work on our fleet transformation and carbon offsetting projects in the medium term; and in the long term, focus on the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs), new technology aircraft and carbon capture technologies. We will continue to work tirelessly towards becoming the greenest airline in Turkey and in our region.”

As part of its ongoing efforts to combat climate change, Pegasus Airlines acts in full compliance with the sectoral regulations outlined by national and international authorities within the framework to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that is crucial for aviation sector, and conducts annual monitoring, verifying and reporting of its carbon emissions in accordance with international regulations. Placing importance on reducing carbon emissions at source, Pegasus implements a variety of operational improvements to achieve this such as transforming to a younger fleet, purchasing lower emission aircraft, reducing aircraft weight and route optimization. With the commitment to achieve “Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050”, and under its transparency principle, Pegasus Airlines has begun to publish its carbon footprint on a monthly basis on its investor relations website, starting with its October 2021 report. All these efforts are also being planned in tandem with Pegasus’ governance strategy in the field of Sustainability (ESG – Environmental, Social, and Corporate) and to support its outputs.