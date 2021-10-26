Anguilla New Updates on Travel Entry Protocol Starting November 1

Pre-arrival requirements:

• All visitors 18 years and older must be fully vaccinated to be allowed entry into Anguilla; pregnant women are exempt from this requirement. The definition of “fully vaccinated” is three (3) weeks or twenty-one (21) days after the second dose of vaccine. Mixed vaccines are accepted but they must be a variation of Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna.

• Travelers must apply for Entry Permission at ivisitanguilla.com; the application for entry will include an arrival testing fee of US$50 per person.

• A negative Covid-19 test will still be required, but the test must now be taken no less than 2-5 days prior to arrival.

• Acceptable test types are:

o Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction tests (RT-PCR).

o Nucleic Acid Amplification tests (NAA).

o RNA or molecular test.

o Antigen tests completed via a nasopharyngeal swab.

• The laboratory that processes the pre-arrival test must be accredited. Self-administered and antibody tests will not be accepted.

On Arrival Requirements:

• All guests are tested on arrival and will be required to stay in place at their hotel, licensed villa or other rental accommodations while the test is processed (usually within 24 hours).

• If the test result is negative, there will be no quarantine requirement. Guests are free to explore the island on their own.

• Guests staying on island for more than 8 days may be tested on Day 4 of their visit, at no additional cost.

Applications will not be accepted later than 12:00 PM EST the day before the day of arrival.

Guests are asked to adhere to and respect the COVID-19 protocols of establishments on island, which include wearing a face covering in indoor public spaces; always maintaining social distancing of a least 3 feet between people in indoor settings; and observing proper hygiene with frequent hand washing or using hand sanitizer.

Anguilla’s Health Authorities have secured the Pfizer vaccine to extend the on-island vaccination program to:

• All 12 to 17-year-olds.

• Those who have yet to be vaccinated.

• Booster shots for those who have already been vaccinated with the Astra Zeneca vaccine (approximately 60% of the local adult population).