India Travel Agents and Nepal Tourism Board Now Join Hands

The MOU focuses on promoting mutual interests and tourist arrivals through collaboration and a cooperative approach on a reciprocal basis. Jyoti Mayal, President, TAAI, said they are focusing on tourism product promotion which includes bilateral assistance in promoting tourism. This will be accomplished through events, roadshows, conclaves, summits, webinars, etc., to demonstrate the tourism potential of both countries.

Jyoti Mayal conveyed and opined that India and Nepal share borders and, therefore, both the countries should develop more tourism, especially after the pandemic. Both are required to be more strategic and adopting towards new norms and marketing strategies. Tourism in the two countries can see significant growth and can eventually be a number one source market.

Anoop Kanuga, Managing Committee Member, TAAI, expressed his gratitude and thanked Dr. Dhananjay Regmi, CEO, Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), and its entire team for the support and cooperation extended to TAAI. He highlighted the age-old relationship both India and Nepal hold and how TAAI has contributed to further cementing and strengthening the same by facilitating travel and trade among the two nations.

Specific events may be included under this MOU, and both parties based on discussions and deliberations will formulate strategies to promote and enhance bilateral tourism, said Jay Bhatia, Vice President.

Bettaiah Lokesh, Honorary Secretary-General, emphasized the need of facilitating reciprocal invitations to one another’s annual events including conferences, travel marts, and other ad-hoc national and regional events, and thanked NTB for agreeing to include the suggestion in the MOU.

Information exchange, which plays a crucial role in the development of tourism developing strategies with regards to the development of infrastructure, analytics, and other data, etc., is indeed a unique point added to the MOU said Shreeram Patel, Honorary Treasurer.