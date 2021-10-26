Canadians Can Now Book In-Hotel PCR Testing in Jamaica at Reduced Rate

Canadian visitors to Jamaica will not be able to book pre-departure COVID-19 tests at a more than 50% reduction in cost. Tourists staying at a licensed hotel in Jamaica’s Resilient Corridors and other approved accommodations can schedule a PCR test to be conducted on property via a concierge service. Travel agents will also be able to book PCR testing on behalf of their clients in advance.

Starting Monday, October 25, Canadian visitors will be able to book their required pre-departure COVID-19 molecular test directly through Baywest Wellness Clinic and Technological Solutions Limited (TSL) for $75 USD (inclusive of taxes), a reduction of more than 50% off the previous PCR testing price. Visitors must schedule their test through a dedicated online laboratory portal in order to qualify for this exclusive rate.

Tourists staying at a licensed hotel in Jamaica’s Resilient Corridors and other approved accommodations can schedule a PCR test to be conducted on property via a convenient concierge service. Visitors staying in a private villa, guest house, or residence can book an in-person appointment at the closest Baywest or TSL laboratory location. Travel agents will also be able to book PCR testing on behalf of their clients in advance.

“Jamaica’s new in-hotel PCR testing and reduced pricing will be a game-changer for Canadian travelers visiting the destination,” remarked Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett. “This effort is the latest initiative in our ongoing Jamaica CARES program, a comprehensive destination-wide commitment to providing all travelers with a safe and seamless experience while visiting our beautiful island.”

“The upcoming fall and winter seasons are critical for Jamaica’s tourism sector, and the JTB is proud to have negotiated improved COVID-19 testing options for Canadian travelers on island,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica. “All of our partners in Jamaica and Canada are very appreciative that visitors in the destination will now have access to sophisticated PCR testing in the comfort of their hotel at a heavily discounted rate.”

Canadians travelling to Jamaica can book PCR tests online prior to departure or while in the destination through these two dedicated booking platforms:

The online platforms capture all the necessary information required to re-enter Canada, including travel dates and the location of the test. Payment for the service will be processed online at the time of booking via credit card. Test results from Baywest and TSL will be emailed directly to clients 24- to 48-hours following the sample collection.

“The JTB has been working very hard to collaborate with the country’s accredited laboratories to facilitate more accessible and affordable testing for our Canadian visitors,” said Angella Bennett, Regional Director, Canada, Jamaica Tourist Board. “We are very excited to bring this long-awaited enhanced service to the market and make travelling to Jamaica even more seamless for Canadians this winter.”

As per Canada’s current re-entry travel guidelines, all passengers aged five and up regardless of vaccination status must provide proof of a COVID-19 negative molecular test result to enter the country. Valid tests must be performed within 72 hours of their scheduled flight departure time.

For more information about Jamaica’s current entry protocols and testing services for Canadian travelers, click here.