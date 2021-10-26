Visit USA: Exact new entry requirements for the United States .

The Biden Administration announced a new international air travel policy that is stringent, consistent across the globe, and guided by public health.

As of November 8 the United States is changing the requirements for leisure and business travelers to enter the US.

The United States Department of State released new COVID-19 Vaccinations and Testing for International Travel guidelines today.

The Biden Administration announced a new international air travel policy that is stringent, consistent across the globe, and guided by public health.

Starting on November 8, foreign national air travelers to the United States will be required to be fully vaccinated and to provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an airplane to fly to the United States, with only limited exceptions.

The CDC has determined that for the purposes of entry into the United States, vaccines accepted will include those FDA approved or authorized, as well as vaccines with an emergency use listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization (WHO). See cdc.gov for more details.

Fully vaccinated air travelers will continue to be required to show documentation of a pre-departure negative viral test from a sample taken within three days of travel to the United States before boarding. That includes all travelers – U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents (LPRs), and foreign nationals.

To further strengthen protections, unvaccinated travelers – whether U.S. citizens, LPRs, or the small number of excepted unvaccinated foreign nationals – will now need to show documentation of a negative viral test from a sample taken within one day of travel to the United States.

Both U.S. citizens and foreign nationals who are fully vaccinated should travel with proof of their vaccination status to provide to their airline prior to departure to the United States.

That proof of vaccination should be a paper or digital record issued by an official source and should include the traveler’s name and date of birth, as well as the vaccine product and date(s) of administration for all doses the traveler received.

For foreign nationals, proof of vaccination will be required – with very limited exceptions – prior to departure to the United States.