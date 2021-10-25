One person killed, several wounded in Uganda bus explosion.

Explosion on the bus near Kampala kills one person and injures several others.

Bus attack follows the deadly bombing in Kampala, claimed by ISIL (ISIS), that killed one and injured three.

Ugandan police bomb specialists are investigating the bus explosion scene in Lungala.

The Ugandan Police force announced that one person was killed and several people have been wounded in a bus explosion near the country’s capital city of Kampala.

A deadly blast in a bus belonging to the company Swift Safaris happened today, around 5pm local time.

The bus explosion happened just two days after a deadly bombing that killed one person and injured three at a roadside eatery in the capital Kampala on Saturday, which police called an “act of domestic terror”.

Three people entered the eatery where pork is grilled and left a plastic bag with contents that later exploded.

Police have not announced any arrests.

ISIL (ISIS) group claimed responsibility for the Kampala attack.

Ugandan police bomb specialists were sent to the bombing site in Lungala to investigate the blast.

Lungala is about 35km (22 miles) west of Kampala, on one of the country’s busiest roads, linking Uganda with Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to police spokesman, the scene has been cordoned off pending a thorough assessment and investigation by the bomb experts, and the police will periodically give updates surrounding the incident.

The Ugandan Police also issued a correction saying that that one person had been killed in the attack, after the earlier statement said that two people had died.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in a tweet said the “hunt” for the perpetrators was continuing and that the “clues are clear and plenty”.