Arabian Travel Market: Ethical Tourism Brands are Now Trending

Feedback from the 2021 responsible tourism seminar identified a potential market trend with sustainability and social awareness at the heart of its foundation. Hotels, airlines, and resort destinations will have to live and breathe their brand values. A new Google listing will make hotels verify their environmental credentials.

“The feedback we received, has enabled us to identify a particular profile of traveler, that now actively looks for ethical brands to follow and wants to see tangible evidence of that brand practicing what it claims to be.

“This potential vertical shows a combination of characteristics attributed to outdoor adventurers, wellness, eco-tourists, digital nomads on ‘workcations’, experiential tourists and socially aware travelers,” said Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market.

“Naturally we will be showcasing this emerging trend during our 2022 hybrid event which takes place live and in-person at the Dubai World Trade Centre on 8-11 May 2022, with a virtual edition on 17 and 18 May 2022.

“Our conference program for ATM 2022 is still being created but already we have sessions that will address the challenges facing airlines, hotels and other destinations, in the near future, such as health and safety, technology and equity in health, education, and economic opportunity,” added Curtis.

During our aviation seminars at ATM 2021, experts felt that it would be short haul leisure breaks, favoring low-cost operators would be the first to recover in the wake of the pandemic. Although that may still seem to be the case, this emerging market segment certainly won’t be confined to one location, will likely choose longer haul destinations and stay over a longer timeframe, interspersed with periods of work.

“The bottom line here is very similar though. These tourists will still want to see brands committed to health and safety and tangible evidence of a sustainable strategy such as certification with an independent organization,” commented Curtis.

To underscore that demand, according to market data on Statista, 81% of 29,349 adults surveyed earlier this year, across 30 countries confirmed that they would like to stay in a sustainable resort, at least once in the 12 months ahead. Five years ago, only 62% of respondents, made the same claim.

Indeed, Google found that the search term “green hotel,” had increased fourfold over the past 18 months in terms of volume. So, to help eco-tourists, Google will now accredit hotels with a green eco-emblem next to their name during a routine search. It will also add details of the property’s specific sustainability policy and procedures and activities. To qualify, hotels must have their achievements audited by a credible third-party.

“This will provide more transparency for potential guests and help to reward hotels with genuine environmental achievements,” said Curtis.

Now in its 29th year and working in collaboration with the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), the event, show highlights in 2022 will include, among others, destination summits focused on key source markets Saudi, Russia, China and India.

Travel Forward, the leading global event for travel technology which puts a spotlight on the latest, next generation technology for travel and hospitality, ATM buyer forums and speed networking events, as well as ARIVAL Dubai @ ATM. Through a series of webinars this dedicated forum covers current and future trends for tour operators and attractions with a focus on growing business through marketing, technology, distribution, thought leadership and executive level connections.

ATM 2022 will also host dedicated conference summits on the Global Stage, covering aviation, hotels, sports tourism, retail tourism and a special hospitality investment seminar. The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), the world’s premier business travel and meetings trade organization, will once again be participating at ATM. The GBTA will deliver the latest business travel content, research and education to drive the recovery and support growth in business travel.

ATM will play an integral role in Arabian Travel Week, a festival of events dedicated to travel professionals from all over world, to collaborate and shape the recovery of the Middle East travel industry, through exhibitions, conferences, breakfast briefings, awards, product launches and networking events.

