US reopening: Full vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test required.

US travel restrictions, imposed in March 2020 and renewed by Biden earlier this year, will be lifted in two weeks.

Outgoing restrictions will be replaced by new restrictions involving vaccination status and contact tracing.

The accepted vaccines will be only those approved or authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization.

The White House has announced that international visitors entering the US upon country’s reopening on November 8 will have to present a proof of full vaccination and a negative results of a COVID-19 test upon arrival.

In a statement issued today, Biden Administration announced that the United States would “move away from the country-by-country restrictions previously applied” and adopt a policy “that relies primarily on vaccination to advance the safe resumption of international air travel” to the US.

US COVID-19 travel restrictions, enacted in March 2020 and renewed earlier this year, will be lifted in two weeks, but will be replaced by new restrictions involving vaccination status and contact tracing.