24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Government News Health News Hospitality Industry News People Rebuilding Responsible Safety Tourism Transportation Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now USA Breaking News

US reopening: Full vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test required

6 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
US reopening: Full vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test required.
US reopening: Full vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test required.
Written by Harry Johnson

Biden Administration announced that the United States would “move away from the country-by-country restrictions previously applied” and adopt a policy “that relies primarily on vaccination to advance the safe resumption of international air travel” to the US.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • US travel restrictions, imposed in March 2020 and renewed by Biden earlier this year, will be lifted in two weeks.
  • Outgoing restrictions will be replaced by new restrictions involving vaccination status and contact tracing.
  • The accepted vaccines will be only those approved or authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization.

The White House has announced that international visitors entering the US upon country’s reopening on November 8 will have to present a proof of full vaccination and a negative results of a COVID-19 test upon arrival.

In a statement issued today, Biden Administration announced that the United States would “move away from the country-by-country restrictions previously applied” and adopt a policy “that relies primarily on vaccination to advance the safe resumption of international air travel” to the US.

US COVID-19 travel restrictions, enacted in March 2020 and renewed earlier this year, will be lifted in two weeks, but will be replaced by new restrictions involving vaccination status and contact tracing.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment