24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Airlines Austria Breaking News Aviation Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel France Breaking News Hospitality Industry Italy Breaking News Jordan Breaking News News Poland Breaking News Spain Breaking News Tourism Transportation Travel Deals | Travel Tips Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

Ryanair Announces Largest Ever Schedule to Jordan This Winter

5 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Add Comment
4 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Ryanair Announces Largest Ever Schedule to Jordan This Winter
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Ryanair, Europe’s No. 1 airline, today (October 25) announced its largest ever schedule to Amman and Aqaba this Winter, operating six new routes (22 routes in total) from October – connecting more European customers to the exciting offerings of Jordan. As travel recovers to pre-Covid levels, Ryanair’s growth continues to lead traffic and tourism recovery across Europe, North Africa, Scandinavia and the Middle East.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  1. European travelers can now book a much-deserved winter break from one of Ryanair’s new winter routes to Amman or Aqaba.
  2. This includes exciting destinations like Madrid, Paris-Beauvais, Poznan, Rome-Ciampino, and Vienna.
  3. To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a JOD 17 (€19.99) seat sale for travel until the end of March 2022, which must be booked by midnight Wednesday, October 27.

Ryanair’s Amman W21 schedule will deliver:

•             16 routes in total

•             5 new routes from Madrid, Paris-Beauvais, Poznan, Rome-Ciampino and Vienna

•             Over 370 on-site jobs

Ryanair’s Aqaba W21 schedule will deliver:

•             6 routes in total

•             1 new route from Vienna

•             Over 50 on-site jobs

European travelers can now book a much-deserved winter break from one of Ryanair’s new winter routes to Amman or Aqaba, including exciting destinations like Madrid, Paris-Beauvais, Poznan, Rome-Ciampino, and Vienna. To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a JOD 17 (€19.99) seat sale for travel until the end of March 2022, which must be booked by midnight Wednesday, October 27, on Ryanair.com.

Speaking from Amman, Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness, said:

“As Europe’s largest airline, we are delighted to announce our largest ever schedule to Jordan, further strengthening the long-standing cooperation between Ryanair and the Jordan Tourism Board. As Ryanair takes delivery of 55 additional Boeing B737-8200 ‘Gamechanger’ aircraft this Winter, we are delighted to announce six new routes (22 total) to Amman and Aqaba, which demonstrates Ryanair’s ability to rapidly rebuild tourism in Jordan.

“Jordanian tourism will recover strongly this Winter 2021, and Ryanair who will be at the forefront of this, are pleased to announce our largest Winter schedule to Jordan – operating flights to 22 routes across 14 countries, allowing Ryanair customers to experience the Wonder of Petra or valleys of Wadi Rum. 

“To celebrate we are launching a seat sale to celebrate our Winter routes to Jordan, with fares available from just JOD 17 (€19.99) for travel until the end of March 2022, which must be booked by midnight Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

“Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”

Managing Director of the Jordan Tourism Board, Dr. Abed Al Razzaq Arabiyat, stated regarding broadening the prospects for cooperation between the two parties:

“Signing of this Agreement by the JTB and Ryanair and reaching a total of 22 routes in Jordan will increase the numbers of tourists, producing sustainable tourism solutions that will be received by all governorates throughout the Kingdom. It will also promote the diverse Jordanian tourism sector and local communities by creating new employment opportunities for those in the sector.

“With the addition of these new six routes, there will be an increase in the number of tourists to the Kingdom with an average of 39,000 tourists for the upcoming Winter and Summer season, which will in effect have pronounced positive financial impact on all other tourism sectors.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment