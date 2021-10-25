Ryanair Announces Largest Ever Schedule to Jordan This Winter

European travelers can now book a much-deserved winter break from one of Ryanair’s new winter routes to Amman or Aqaba. This includes exciting destinations like Madrid, Paris-Beauvais, Poznan, Rome-Ciampino, and Vienna. To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a JOD 17 (€19.99) seat sale for travel until the end of March 2022, which must be booked by midnight Wednesday, October 27.

Ryanair’s Amman W21 schedule will deliver:

• 16 routes in total

• 5 new routes from Madrid, Paris-Beauvais, Poznan, Rome-Ciampino and Vienna

• Over 370 on-site jobs

Ryanair’s Aqaba W21 schedule will deliver:

• 6 routes in total

• 1 new route from Vienna

• Over 50 on-site jobs

European travelers can now book a much-deserved winter break from one of Ryanair’s new winter routes to Amman or Aqaba, including exciting destinations like Madrid, Paris-Beauvais, Poznan, Rome-Ciampino, and Vienna. To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a JOD 17 (€19.99) seat sale for travel until the end of March 2022, which must be booked by midnight Wednesday, October 27, on Ryanair.com.

Speaking from Amman, Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness, said:

“As Europe’s largest airline, we are delighted to announce our largest ever schedule to Jordan, further strengthening the long-standing cooperation between Ryanair and the Jordan Tourism Board. As Ryanair takes delivery of 55 additional Boeing B737-8200 ‘Gamechanger’ aircraft this Winter, we are delighted to announce six new routes (22 total) to Amman and Aqaba, which demonstrates Ryanair’s ability to rapidly rebuild tourism in Jordan.

“Jordanian tourism will recover strongly this Winter 2021, and Ryanair who will be at the forefront of this, are pleased to announce our largest Winter schedule to Jordan – operating flights to 22 routes across 14 countries, allowing Ryanair customers to experience the Wonder of Petra or valleys of Wadi Rum.

“To celebrate we are launching a seat sale to celebrate our Winter routes to Jordan, with fares available from just JOD 17 (€19.99) for travel until the end of March 2022, which must be booked by midnight Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

“Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”

Managing Director of the Jordan Tourism Board, Dr. Abed Al Razzaq Arabiyat, stated regarding broadening the prospects for cooperation between the two parties:

“Signing of this Agreement by the JTB and Ryanair and reaching a total of 22 routes in Jordan will increase the numbers of tourists, producing sustainable tourism solutions that will be received by all governorates throughout the Kingdom. It will also promote the diverse Jordanian tourism sector and local communities by creating new employment opportunities for those in the sector.

“With the addition of these new six routes, there will be an increase in the number of tourists to the Kingdom with an average of 39,000 tourists for the upcoming Winter and Summer season, which will in effect have pronounced positive financial impact on all other tourism sectors.”