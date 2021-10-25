24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Invest, Finance & Restart: Tourism Investment Summit at WTM London

21 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
3 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

‘Invest, Finance & Restart’: The thought-provoking Tourism Investment Summit on 1-2 November at ExCeL, London.

  • The International Tourism and Investment Conference (ITIC) will hold its hybrid (in-person and virtual) Global Tourism Investment Summit.
  • Through this summit, ITIC aims to connect investors with owners or developers of untapped tourism projects as well as under-explored destinations from all over the world.
  • The summit will take place on November 1, 2021, Day 1 of WTM London, at the Platinum Suite, ExCeL, London.

The International Tourism and Investment Conference (ITIC) will hold, in partnership with World Travel Market (WTM London), its hybrid (in-person and virtual) Global Tourism Investment Summit on ‘Invest, Finance & Restart’.

The summit, which will cast new perspectives and insights on the restart of the global tourism industry, will take place on 1st November 2021, Day 1 of WTM London, at the Platinum Suite, ExCeL, London.

Through this summit, ITIC aims to connect investors with owners or developers of untapped tourism projects as well as under-explored destinations from all over the world.

This strategic move will contribute to accelerate the recovery of travel and tourism businesses and restore travelers’ confidence after this unprecedented pandemic.

It will empower the different stakeholders to be ready in the starting blocks for 2022 to fully seize the commercial opportunities that will emerge during the forthcoming revival of the global tourism and travel industry, following the massive Covid-19 vaccination campaigns.

ITIC’s Group CEO, Ibrahim Ayoub, explains: “The Invest, Finance & Restart Summit will pave the way for the transformational paradigm shift that is occurring as tourism will increasingly have to integrate the environmental, health, social inclusion and good governance issues in the future.”

The following day (2nd November 2021), B2B meetings between project owners or developers and the ITIC team will be scheduled. The ITIC team invites tourism projects owners or developers who are looking for investment to submit their projects so that ITIC can screen them in the Deal Room it has set up at WTM South Gallery room 12 at ExCeL.

