Hawaii is the most stressful US state to live in.

Hawaii has been ranked as the most stressful state in the US, coming in as one of the worst states for both money and environmental related stress.

Florida is ranked as the second most stressful state in the US, showing relatively poor rankings for money, work, health, and environmental related stress.

Vermont is the least stressful state, ranking as the second least stressful state for both health and environmental stress related categories.

Hawaii has been ranked as the most stressful state in the United States of America.

Sleep experts conducted research to find the US’s most stressful state to live in, based on analysis of 22 different stress factors related to work, money, health, and environment. The study found that Hawaii is the most stressful state, and Vermont is the least.

The states received a score out of 10 for each factor, including housing and rent prices, income, rates of depression, physical activity, sleep levels, access to open spaces, and noise levels.

Hawaii tops the list after scoring particularly highly for money and environmental stressors. The state’s average house price is $1,293,301, the third highest in the US, while it also has the highest rental prices in America, at $1,327 per month. As a result the state has the 49th worst score for money related stress, which alongside the 48th worst score for environmental factors such as poor highway conditions and being the second loudest state, led to Hawaii being the most stressful state in the US.

Florida is the second most stressful state, ranking poorly due to factors such as unemployment rate, with 6.5% of the population registering as unemployed. The state’s comparatively low adjusted gross income, low number of mental health facilities per capita, national parks and open spaces per square mile of land, and noise levels caused Florida’s low ranking.

At the other end of the scale, the study rated Vermont as the least stressful state. Vermont has reported the lowest level of registered poverty per capita, greatly reducing the state’s money related stresses. The state also has the second best ratio of mental health treatment facilities per capita, and one of the top states for physical activity and adequate sleep, leading to the state ranking second in the health related stress sub-category.