Tokyo lifts restaurant restrictions as new COVID-19 cases plunge.

The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases has dropped dramatically across Japan.

The capital city of Tokyo confirmed only 19 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Sunday.

Restaurant restrictions were lifted in Tokyo and surrounded prefectures for the first time in 11 months.

As daily confirmed COVID-19 cases fell sharply across Japan on Sunday, Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba and Osaka lifted the COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants today.

Restrictions on serving of alcohol and the operating hours in restaurants in the capital and Osaka were lifted for the first time in 11 months, following an ongoing downward trend in infections across Japan.

Daily confirmed COVID-19 cases dropped to 236 across the country yesterday, compared to more than 25,000 reported in mid-August, during the fifth wave of infections.

Tokyo confirmed 19 daily infections on Sunday, the fewest since June 17 last year.

In Tokyo, around 102,000 eateries certified as having necessary anti-COVID-19 measures will be no longer subject to a request to stop serving alcohol by 8:00 p.m. local time. However, about 18,000 uncertified dining establishments will need to continue following the old restrictions and must stop serving by 9:00 p.m. local time.

In addition, all eateries will be requested to limit group sizes to four people per table, and for larger groups, proof of vaccination will be required.

The Tokyo metropolitan government said it would reinforce anti-COVID-19 measures through the end of November to promote the recovery of social and economic activities while preventing a resurgence in infections.