Geneva to New York flights on SWISS and United Airlines now

22 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

There is pent-up demand for travel to Switzerland from the United States, and this is welcome news for both leisure and business travelers.

  • SWISS will operate up to four flights a week to New York’s JFK from December 14, 2021.
  • United Airlines will resume Newark-Geneva flights on November 1, 2021, with four flights a week. 
  • United Airlines and SWISS are codeshare partners and members of the Star Alliance.

SWISS International Air Lines, Switzerland’s national flag carrier, has announced that it will resume flights between Geneva Airport (GVA) and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) on select days of the week starting in December 2021. SWISS will operate up to four flights a week to JFK from December 14, 2021.

United Airlines has also announced that its service between Geneva Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) will resume on November 1, 2021, with four flights a week. 

The two airlines are codeshare partners and members of the Star Alliance.

There is pent-up demand for travel to Switzerland and this is welcome news for both leisure and business travelers. That’s especially true for those looking for direct flights to Geneva and to Vaud, the French-speaking canton on the shores of Lake Geneva. The decision by SWISS and United is vital for business and tourism in the capital city of Lausanne, home of the Olympic Museum, as well as in such lakeside cities as Montreux and Vevey. The timing of the announcement is also ideal for the start of the 2021-22 ski season at winter resorts, including Villars, Les Diablerets and Leysin, as well as at Glacier 3000.

The route between Geneva and New York is one of the airport’s most historic connections. It was launched just after the war in 1947 to link the two United Nations centers and has served as a diplomatic bridge. Today, Geneva is home to more than 30 intergovernmental organizations and nearly 400 NGOs. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the region hosted more than 3,000 international conferences and meetings per year. Many American multinationals have regional headquarters in French-speaking Switzerland and the airport is a vital link between the Canton of Vaud and the United States for both business and leisure travel.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

