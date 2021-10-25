Toki Air joins Sabre: A new Tokyo original

Radixx, a Sabre company and leading airline retailing software provider, today announced the company has entered into an agreement for the full Radixx product suite with TOKI AIR, a start-up low-cost carrier based in Japan’s port city, Niigata. TOKI AIR will initially focus its strategy on the regional leisure market with flights originating out of Niigata Airport to major domestic destinations within Japan.

TOKI AIR chose Radixx as its technology partner due to its established presence within Japan as well as its ability to meet the airline’s implementation timeline. As part of the engagement, TOKI AIR will take advantage of the full Radixx product suite including Radixx ezyCommerce, Radixx Res, Radixx Go, Radixx Go Touch, and Radixx Insight. The adoption of the full suite will enable the airline to launch sales with the most modern solutions and drive efficiencies from the start of operation.

“We were impressed by each of the product demos that we saw in regard to response times and automated processes that will help establish our airline operations,” said Masaki Hasegawa, Representative director, TOKI AIR. “We are grateful to the Sabre and Radixx team for their commitment to meet our implementation time. We believe that their existing footprint in Japan along with their breadth of products has allowed us to establish an exciting path forward with Sabre and the Radixx product suite as our chosen technology partner.”

To showcase its e-commerce offers, TOKI AIR will use Radixx ezyCommerce internet booking engine including a fully integrated Travel Agency Portal which will be used by local travel agents. TOKI AIR will maintain a high level of control over their online branding and offers using the Radixx ezyCommerce Content Management System.

TOKI AIR will go live on the Radixx Res passenger services system designed to optimize retailing strategies and conversion, with retailing built in the core, enabling centralized management of flight and value-added services. It is this centralized logic that will allow the airline to quickly setup fare and ancillary offers as well as automate processes that enable efficiency. The modern, intuitive interface supports their need for double-byte characters, enhancing the agent experience.

Radixx Go departure services suite and Radixx Go Touch mobile solutions will enable TOKI AIR to evolve its check-in operations at the airport and easily expand capacity during peak season using roaming agents. Together, the departure services desktop and mobile solutions will help create an efficient airport experience for travelers.

TOKI AIR will use Radixx Insight reporting and analytics tool to proactively make swift and meaningful business decisions in real-time.

“We are thrilled to further expand our valued partnerships in Japan and welcome TOKI AIR to the Sabre and Radixx community,” said Chris Collins, senior vice president and general manager for Radixx. “We are proud to provide their airline with our industry-leading technology and are deeply committed to facilitating a seamless implementation and go live for their airline.”

Together, Sabre and Radixx’s robust travel platform will provide the airline a one-stop shop in offer and order management through fulfillment and post-flight operations.

TOKI AIR operated a test flight from Tokyo Narita Airport to Sado Airport on May 24, 2021. TOKI AIR plans to launch sales in March 2022 and commence flight operations towards the middle of 2022. The airline also plans to expand its cargo business with ATR Cargo Flex aircraft.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre’s technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Radixx

Founded in 1993, Radixx, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, combines an innovative technology approach with unique partnership models enabling airlines of all sizes and business models to be effective retailers and efficient operators. Radixx caters to LCC and ULCC airlines, including the support of GDS distribution. Radixx offers a world-class Internet Booking Engine, Radixx ezyCommerce™, a cloud-based Passenger Services System, Radixx Res™, and a leading Departure Services Suite, Radixx Go™, uniquely designed to enable airlines to increase their profitability and maximize productivity through expanded distribution services. Since 2016, Radixx has delivered its sixth-generation, micro-services-based passenger services system. For more information on Radixx, please visit www.radixx.com.

About TOKI AIR

Established in 2020, TOKI AIR is a low-cost carrier jointly established by the Niigata Chamber of Commerce and Niigata Association of Corporate Executives. The new airline is expected to operate ATR aircraft to attractive routes such as Kansai area, Nagoya, Sendai, and Sapporo. TOKI AIR plans to commence operations in 2022. And TOKI AIR plans new route connected SADO-island and Tokyo.