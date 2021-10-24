24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
WTN Heroes from 128 Countries Love Kenya: World Travel Market in London will make it happen

12 mins ago
by Dmytro Makarov
3 min read
Written by Dmytro Makarov

There are thousands of heroes in the travel and tourism industry worldwide. There are tourism professionals who lost everything due to COVID. They are often anonomyous.

WTN hero for live is the ANONOMYOUS Tourism Hero !

  • A first in person meeting for World Tourism Network is planned at the First Global Travel trade show since the pandemic, the World Travel Market in London.
  • The first hero recognized by WTN was the person in charge of Kenya Tourism, minister Najib Balala.
  • This is an opportunity to meet many of the heroes and WTN members in person after almost 2 years of popular zoom meetings.

The World Tourism Network is inviting participants attending the World Travel Market in London to attend our Tourism Heroes Reception and meet many tourism heroes attending this first major global travel trade show after the pandemic started.

The first three heroes WTN recognized were Hon. Najib Balala from Kenya, the Hon. Edmund Bartlett from Kenya, and Dr. Taleb Rifai former UNWTO Secretary-General from Jordan. All three will be joining the World Tourism Network at the Magical Kenya Stand in London.

Kenya will be the first host for this first in-person meeting of heroes and WTN members during WTM in London.

The Kenya Stand AF245 will be the venue on Monday, November 1, 4.00 pm
More information is available on the heroes event website

The Hall of International Tourism Heroes is open by nomination only to recognize those that have shown extraordinary leadership, innovation, and actions. Tourism Heroes go the extra step.

Juergen Steinmetz, chairman of the World Tourism Network said:

“Kenya is a true friend of global tourism. After more than 200 zoom meetings many of the WTN members became good friends.

Our heroes gave us the inspiration to make it through so many challenges. I cannot wait to meet some of our heroes and fellow members in person.

WTN is now 128 countries and more than 1000 members strong.

For the World Tourism Network Kenya will be the center at the World Travel Market in London.

With all our Kenyan friends, the World of Tourism is proud w of our first hero, the Hon. Najib Balala, Secretary of Tourism for Kenya. He truly gets it!

SOURCE: www.heroes.travel

About the author

Dmytro Makarov

Dmytro Makarov is originally from Ukraine, living in the United States for almost 10 years as a former attorney.

