Wire News Services

New Food Recall: Charcuterie Fortin brand Salami

20 mins ago
by editor
2 min read
Written by editor

Charcuterie L. Fortin Ltée. is recalling Charcuterie Fortin brand Salami from the marketplace because it may contain wheat which is not declared on the label. People who have an allergy to wheat or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Quebec.

BrandProductSizeUPCCodes
Charcuterie FortinSalami175 g6 28555 04100 4Best Before

2021NO13 22732

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to wheat or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

•             Learn more about common food allergies

•             Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media

•             View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process

•             Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

