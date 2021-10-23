New Food Recall: Charcuterie Fortin brand Salami

The following product has been sold in Quebec.
|Brand
|Product
|Size
|UPC
|Codes
|Charcuterie Fortin
|Salami
|175 g
|6 28555 04100 4
|Best Before
2021NO13 22732
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to wheat or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
