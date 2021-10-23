24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Wire News Services

Actor Stars in New Tourism Film for UAE capital

John Cena has partnered with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) for its new tourism campaign, encouraging travelers to book a trip to the capital – “stat.”

Following the teaser video launched last week, the full film released today sees Cena abandoning his travel plans after reading about Abu Dhabi on his flight – highlighting exactly why the Time is Now to visit. Literally diving into everything the destination has to offer, Cena parachutes out of a plane and lands on the roof of the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi. The video showcases the birds-eye view of Cena’s journey through Abu Dhabi’s beautiful landscapes, world class attractions and legendary entertainment scene.  

A haven of year-round sunshine and a perfect place for winter sun, Abu Dhabi offers a world in one place – ideal for travellers looking to channel their wanderlust and create new memories. From dune bashing in the desert to unwinding on its pristine beaches, taking in its vibrant and contemporary art and culture scene, or exploring an array of family fun attractions and theme parks – there is a world of possibility to discover during a trip to Abu Dhabi.

The film has been released following the announcement that Abu Dhabi is welcoming all international vaccinated travellers and those travelling from Green List countries back to the Emirate, without the need to quarantine.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

