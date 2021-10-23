24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Government News Health News Hospitality Industry News People Rebuilding Responsible Romania Breaking News Safety Shopping Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now

Curfews and mask mandate reintroduced in Romania amid COVID-19 surge

39 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Romania's Secretary of State at the Ministry of Interior, who heads the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Raed Arafat
Written by Harry Johnson

Romania is currently in the midst of the worst ever health crisis since the global COVID-19 pandemic began.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Night curfews and mandatory masks are reintroduced in Romania as COVID-19 cases spike.
  • From 10pm till 5am all people’s movement will be prohibited throughout the country.
  • Access to all public buildings and to all public activities and events will only be allowed to people with ‘green certificate’.

Romania’s Secretary of State at the Ministry of Interior, who heads the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Raed Arafat, announced that the country’s government is reintroducing the night curfew and mask mandate in all public places.

“From 10pm to 5:00am, people’s movement will be prohibited throughout the country,” the DSU chief said at a press conference, specifying exceptions to the restriction for those vaccinated or having recently recovered from the COVID-19.

Romania is currently in the midst of the worst ever health crisis since the global COVID-19 pandemic began.

Starting today, the wearing of protective face masks is mandatory in Romania, in both indoor and outdoor public spaces, as well as in the workplace and in the public transport, said Arafat.

Access to all public buildings as well as to all public activities and events will only be allowed to people with a ‘green certificate’.

The new control measures set by the authorities will come into force on coming Monday for a period of 30 days, said Arafat.

The pandemic situation in Romania deteriorated rapidly since late September, insufficient vaccine coverage of only 30 percent and non-compliance with protection measures are believed to be the main causes for the surge.

This week, the eastern European country registered a record daily new COVID-19 infections of 18,863, and 574 deaths.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment