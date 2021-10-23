24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Health Canada Warning: Hand Sanitizers Not So Healthy

54 mins ago
by editor
Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

ProductHealth RiskCompanyNPN or

DIN		Lot NumberExpiry DateAction Taken
CN Pharma 80%

Ethanol Hand

Sanitizing Spray;

Hand Sanitizer

by CN Pharma; ShieldPlex		Product not

authorized to

contain

technical-grade

ethanol		Canadian

National Pharma

Group Inc.		80098091dc2005np001 db042120 dc2005np002 db42120April 2023 April 2023 April 2023 April 2023  Product recalled

by company
Alcohol

Antiseptic 80%

(v/v) Topical

Solution Hand

Sanitizer		Contains

undeclared

impurity,

acetaldehyde, at

elevated levels		Rock Spirits8009801220121 20122 20128 20156 20160April 2022 May 2022 May 2022 June 2022 June 2022Product recalled

by company
