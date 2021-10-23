Health Canada Warning: Hand Sanitizers Not So Healthy

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.
|Product
|Health Risk
|Company
|NPN or
DIN
|Lot Number
|Expiry Date
|Action Taken
|CN Pharma 80%
Ethanol Hand
Sanitizing Spray;
Hand Sanitizer
by CN Pharma; ShieldPlex
|Product not
authorized to
contain
technical-grade
ethanol
|Canadian
National Pharma
Group Inc.
|80098091
|dc2005np001 db042120 dc2005np002 db42120
|April 2023 April 2023 April 2023 April 2023
|Product recalled
by company
|Alcohol
Antiseptic 80%
(v/v) Topical
Solution Hand
Sanitizer
|Contains
undeclared
impurity,
acetaldehyde, at
elevated levels
|Rock Spirits
|80098012
|20121 20122 20128 20156 20160
|April 2022 May 2022 May 2022 June 2022 June 2022
|Product recalled
by company
