Health Canada Warning: Hand Sanitizers Not So Healthy

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product Health Risk Company NPN or



DIN Lot Number Expiry Date Action Taken CN Pharma 80%



Ethanol Hand



Sanitizing Spray;



Hand Sanitizer



by CN Pharma; ShieldPlex Product not



authorized to



contain



technical-grade



ethanol Canadian



National Pharma



Group Inc. 80098091 dc2005np001 db042120 dc2005np002 db42120 April 2023 April 2023 April 2023 April 2023 Product recalled



by company Alcohol



Antiseptic 80%



(v/v) Topical



Solution Hand



Sanitizer Contains



undeclared



impurity,



acetaldehyde, at



elevated levels Rock Spirits 80098012 20121 20122 20128 20156 20160 April 2022 May 2022 May 2022 June 2022 June 2022 Product recalled



by company