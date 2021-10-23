24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
African Princes of Comedy Tour Ramps Up for City of Brotherly Love

59 mins ago
by editor
2 min read
Written by editor

The African Princes of Comedy Tour (APCTour) gets bigger every year as the best African stand-up comics from around the world descend to provide top-notch comedy shows across the country. The APCTour continues the East Coast Takeover at the SA Café & Lounge in Philadelphia, PENNSYLVANIA October 23rd, 2021. The jam-packed shows headline a diverse roster of top tier comedians Uncle Azeez, Fresh Prince of Africa, Mr. Sirleafson, Cee Y, King Drewwsky, Ofili, Lesley, Setoiyo, and Dr. Lucas; names best known for family-friendly comedy and music by DJ Mezie.

The African Princes of Comedy Tour has it all, with an exciting mix of award-winning comics to internet sensations, working together to offer a stellar comedy show. The show ensures a night of rapid-fire laughs, hosted by APC founder and comedian Foxy P, known for his jaw-dropping performance and crowd interactions. The show is loaded up with hilarious non-stop performances to suit everyone’s comedic tastes.

The tour heads to the East Coast, after a successful performance in the South and Southeast.

The African Princes of Comedy Tour (APCTour) was founded in 2013 by comedian Foxy P to harness the collective talents of African comedians based in the diaspora. With 115 stops across the US, UK and Canada, the group has grown to 32 comedians, supported by 5.2 million followers on social media. They have performed in major cities including Hollywood CA, New York City, Houston TX, and Washington DC. They have also performed at prestigious colleges including Princeton, Yale, New York University and Harvard.

