Delta adds over 100 new flights from New York.

Delta Air Lines is adding over 100 daily flights in NYC this fall – a 25% capacity increase compared to summer 2021.

Delta Air Lines is restoring nonstop service to New York City’s top 40 domestic markets.

JFK and LGA’s largest carrier operating over 400 daily flights to 92 destinations.

After a summer of recovery, Delta Air Lines isn’t slowing down in bringing back more flights and destinations for New York’s business and leisure travelers alike.

By November, Delta Air Lines will add more than 100 total daily departures from John F. Kennedy Airport and LaGuardia Airport compared to the airline’s summer 2021 schedule – translating to approximately 8,000 additional seats each day to the people and places New Yorkers love most.

With domestic consumer travel back to 2019 levels, Delta Air Lines is focused on restoring capacity safely and reliably as business travel picks up with volumes not seen since the pandemic began.

“We’re adding 25% more capacity this fall to meet the significant demand for business and international travel going into next year,” said Joe Esposito, Delta’s S.V.P. – Network Planning. “We continue to provide more choice and convenience while rebuilding our global connectivity and delivering what Delta does best – putting our customers first with exceptional, reliable service and a premium travel experience.”

Not only will Delta restore nonstop service to all of New York’s 40 most popular domestic markets by next month, but multiple key business markets will also see meaningful boosts in flight options, including Boston (BOS), Washington, D.C. (DCA), Raleigh-Durham (RDU) and Charlotte (CLT). This follows Delta’s already expanded service to NYC’s biggest corporate markets earlier this fall, like Chicago (ORD), Dallas/Ft. Worth (DFW) and Houston (IAH) – part of Delta’s thoughtful approach to adding capacity in line with the return of demand.

Delta also recently launched new LGA service to Toronto (YYZ) and will launch a new flight to Worcester, Massachusetts (ORH) starting November 1.

Delta will offer the most flights and seats of any carrier at JFK and LGA with 400 total daily departures to 92 domestic and international destinations. And every Delta flight at JFK, LGA and EWR will now offer a First Class experience, due to the removal of smaller, 50-seat aircraft from all NYC markets.

Delta has also expanded its Airbus A220 flights in New York, complementing a similar expansion at our rapidly-growing Boston hub, to Chicago (ORD), Dallas/Ft. Worth (DFW) and Houston (IAH). The A220 offers customers a spacious, modernized experience with the widest Main Cabin seats in our fleet, high-capacity overhead bins and extra-large windows.

As the holiday travel season approaches and the U.S. readies the lifting of travel restrictions on vaccinated international visitors, Delta will add more New York service to its global portfolio by the end of 2021.

Across the Atlantic, Delta will operate up to 15 daily flights to 13 destinations in December.

Delta will double flights to Paris (CDG) and London (LHR) to twice a day as well as increase service to daily for Dublin (DUB) starting December 6.

For the winter holidays, Delta will launch a second daily flight to Tel Aviv (TLV) beginning December 18 and bring back direct flights to Lagos (LOS) three times a week on December 7.

Additionally, Delta will reinstate nonstop service to Frankfurt (FRA) on December 13, which was last operated in March 2020.

For Latin America and the Caribbean, Delta will operate over 20 daily flights to 18 destinations, restoring capacity to approximately 85% of pre-pandemic levels.

For those looking for a warm getaway, Delta will restart service to São Paulo (GRU) and Los Cabos (SJD) on December 19, plus increase service to daily for St. Thomas (STT) and St. Martin (SXM) on December 18.