Unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from Canadian stores

Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action.
Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|Unauthorized health products
|Product &Promoted Use
|Hazard Identified
|Company
|Action Taken
|Alien Power Platinum 11000Sexual enhancement
|Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|Sinvention Boutique390 Douro St Studio 5Stratford, ON
|Seized from the retail location
|Lucky LadySexual enhancement
|Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|Sinvention Boutique390 Douro St Studio 5Stratford, ON
|Seized from the retail location
|Poseidon Platinum 3500Sexual enhancement
|Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|Sinvention Boutique390 Douro St Studio 5Stratford, ON
|Seized from the retail location
|Super Panther 7KSexual enhancement
|Labelled to contain yohimbe
|Sinvention Boutique390 Douro St Studio 5Stratford, ON
|Seized from the retail location
|Triple GreenSexual enhancement
|Labelled to contain yohimbe
|Sinvention Boutique390 Douro St Studio 5Stratford, ON
|Seized from the retail location
|Rhino 7 Platinum 10000Sexual enhancement
|Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil
|Pleasure Island1257 Midland Ave #1,Kingston, ON
|Seized from the retail location
|FX 35000Sexual enhancement
|Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|Pleasure Island1257 Midland Ave #1,Kingston, ON
|Seized from the retail location
|3800 Hard Rock
Sexual enhancement
|Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil
|Convenience 4 U604 Bedford HwyHalifax, NS
|Seized from the retail location
|Rhino 25 Platinum 150 KSexual enhancement
|Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil
|Convenience 4 U604 Bedford HwyHalifax, NS
|Seized from the retail location
|Rhino 99 Platinum 200 KSexual enhancement
|Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|Convenience 4 U604 Bedford HwyHalifax, NS
|Seized from the retail location
