24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Wire News Services

Unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from Canadian stores

60 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by Harry Johnson

Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action.

Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products
Product &Promoted UseHazard IdentifiedCompanyAction Taken
Alien Power Platinum 11000Sexual enhancementProduct with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafilSinvention Boutique390 Douro St Studio 5Stratford, ONSeized from the retail location
Lucky LadySexual enhancementProduct with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafilSinvention Boutique390 Douro St Studio 5Stratford, ONSeized from the retail location
Poseidon Platinum 3500Sexual enhancementProduct with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafilSinvention Boutique390 Douro St Studio 5Stratford, ONSeized from the retail location
Super Panther 7KSexual enhancementLabelled to contain yohimbeSinvention Boutique390 Douro St Studio 5Stratford, ONSeized from the retail location
Triple GreenSexual enhancementLabelled to contain yohimbeSinvention Boutique390 Douro St Studio 5Stratford, ONSeized from the retail location
Rhino 7 Platinum 10000Sexual enhancementProduct tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafilPleasure Island1257 Midland Ave #1,Kingston, ONSeized from the retail location
FX 35000Sexual enhancementProduct tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafilPleasure Island1257 Midland Ave #1,Kingston, ONSeized from the retail location
3800 Hard Rock

Sexual enhancement		Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafilConvenience 4 U604 Bedford HwyHalifax, NSSeized from the retail location
Rhino 25 Platinum 150 KSexual enhancementProduct tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafilConvenience 4 U604 Bedford HwyHalifax, NSSeized from the retail location
Rhino 99 Platinum 200 KSexual enhancementProduct tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafilConvenience 4 U604 Bedford HwyHalifax, NSSeized from the retail location
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment