Seychelles Shines at the 28th World Travel Awards

Seychelles led in a number of categories at the annual World Travel Awards. The destination maintains it status as the Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination in the Indian Ocean for a third consecutive year. It also cinched the Indian Ocean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination 2021 award as the ultimate romantic getaway.

The pristine paradise keeps its crown as the Indian Ocean’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination 2021 for the third consecutive year for its efforts in promoting sustainable practices and mitigating the impacts of the industry.

Sealing its status as the ultimate romantic getaway, Seychelles shines as the Indian Ocean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination 2021. A honeymooner’s dream destination, with its outstanding beaches and verdant islands, the archipelago reopened its frontiers to tourism in phases from the latter half of 2020, with a full reopening of to tourists in March 2021.

A popular cruise destination, with myriad islands to visit, Seychelles rules the waves, scooping the regional cruise Indian Ocean’s Leading Cruise Destination 2021 title whilst Port Victoria has been named Indian Ocean’s Leading Cruise Port 2021. Smaller cruise ships will soon be a familiar sight sailing our waters from November, as the archipelago, which called a premature halt to its cruise season in March 2020 with the onset of COVID-19, opens its maritime territory and ports to smaller cruise vessels.

Seychelles’ best performing tourism businesses have been given recognition for their quality products and services. Seychelles Travel has gained the regional title of Leading Tour Operator 2021.

And in the sky, sparkling at the awards, the destination’s national airline, Air Seychelles, carried off the coveted Indian Ocean’s Leading Airline title for the second year running, as well as the Indian Ocean’s Leading Airline Lounge award for the first time. The airline also won the awards for Indian Ocean’s Leading Airline – Business Class 2021 and Indian Ocean’s Leading Cabin Crew 2021.

Commenting on the awards, Paul Lebon, Director-General of Destination Planning and Development said, “As caretakers of the destination, we should all be proud that Seychelles has once again been internationally recognized and rewarded. The awards are a recognition of hard work and commitment to excellence despite the immeasurable challenges we as an industry have faced. We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all our winners and nominees. We appreciate their effort and investment and hope that it serves to motivate more establishments and tourism-related businesses and their staff in delivering outstanding products and services.”

On a national level, 7° South stands out as Seychelles’ Leading Tour Operator 2021 and Creole Travel Services takes the award for Seychelles’ Leading Destination Management Company. Satguru Travel takes the award for Seychelles Leading Travel Agency 2021 and Avis the title for Seychelles’ Leading Car Rental Company 2021.

Of the archipelago’s tourism establishments who kept their award-winning streak at national level, Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa as Leading Boutique Hotel, Constance Ephélia as Leading Family Resort whilst STORY Seychelles keeps its title as Leading Green Resort, gaining recognition for its sustainability efforts. Once again, the Three-Bedroom Beach Suite at Four Seasons Resort Seychelles has claimed the title for Leading Hotel Suite 2021, while Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island maintained its position as Leading Luxury Resort. JA Enchanted Island Resort remains as best performer in the category of Leading Resort.

Kempinski Seychelles Resort Baie Lazare has been recognized as Seychelles’ Leading Conference Hotel whilst the Leading Luxury Hotel Villa was picked up by the Presidential Villa at Constance Lémuria.

The World Travel Awards is an annual program which gives recognition to the best performers in the global and regional tourism and travel industry, additionally awarding accolades at the national level.