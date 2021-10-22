24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Jamaica Tourism Holds Important Cruise Investment Talks

by Linda S. Hohnholz
Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (left) presents a copy of the Jamaican based Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre’s magazine to Executive Vice President of DP World, Mohammed Al Maullem. The presentation was made recently at the end of a series of high-level cruise investment meetings with DP World, a major multinational logistics company based in the United Arab Emirates.
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, recently concluded a series of important cruise investment meetings with DP World, a major multinational logistics company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

  1. During three consecutive days of meetings, there has been serious discussions about investments in the Port Royal Cruise Port and the possibility of homeporting.
  2. Also on the table for discussion was the development of a logistics hub, a Vernamfield multi-modal transport and aerotropolis, as well as other infrastructural investments.
  3. These discussions are to continue in the near future.

“I am very happy to announce that our meetings with one of the world’s largest port and marine logistics companies, DP World, have been very successful. During three consecutive days of meetings, we have had serious discussions about investments in the Port Royal Cruise Port and the possibility of homeporting.  We also discussed the development of a logistics hub, a Vernamfield multi-modal transport and aerotropolis, as well as other infrastructural investments,” said Bartlett. 

DP World Chairman, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, through his emissary, Executive Vice President of DP World, Mohammed Al Maullem, expressed interest in Jamaica and conveyed greetings to Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness. 

Bartlett and executives of DP World are to continue these discussions in the near future with the Port Authority of Jamaica and the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

DP World specializes in cargo logistics, maritime services, port terminal operations and free trade zones. It was formed in 2005 following the merger of Dubai Ports Authority and Dubai Ports International. DP World handles some 70 million containers that are brought in by around 70,000 vessels annually, which equates to roughly 10% of global container traffic accounted for by their 82 marine and inland terminals present in over 40 countries. Up until 2016, DP World was primarily a global ports operator, and since then it has acquired other companies up and down the value chain.

While in the UAE, Minister Bartlett and his team will also meet with representatives of the country’s Tourism Authority to discuss collaboration on tourism investment from the region; Middle East tourism initiatives; and gateway access for North Africa and Asia and facilitation of airlift. There will also be meetings with executives of DNATA Tours, the single largest tour operator in the UAE; members of the Jamaican Diaspora in the UAE; and three major Airlines in the Middle East – Emirates, Ethiad and Qatar.

From the UAE, Minister Bartlett will head to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he will speak at the 5th Anniversary of the Future Investment Initiative (FII). This year’s FII will include in-depth conversations about new global investment opportunities, analysis of industry trends, and unparalleled networking among CEOs, world leaders, and experts. He will be joined by Senator, Hon. Aubyn Hill in his capacity as Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation (MEGJC), with responsibility for Water, Land, Business Process Outsourcing (BPOs), the Special Economic Zone Authority of Jamaica and special projects.

Minister Bartlett will return to the island on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

