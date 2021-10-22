New Zealand targets 90% vaccination rate to end restrictions.

New Zealand will end coronavirus restrictions when vaccination rate reaches 90 percent.

The target ensures good regional spread across the country and will help address equity issues within each region.

Many freedoms others enjoy will be out of reach for people who are still not vaccinated.

According to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, it will take 90% population vaccination rate to end strict COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

“A target of 90% fully vaccinated across each District Health Board (DHB) region has been set as the milestone to trigger moving the country into the new system. This target ensures good regional spread across the country and will also help address equity issues within each region,” Ardern said in a statement released today.

“Fully vaccinated people will be able to reconnect with family and friends, go to bars and restaurants and do the things they love with greater certainty and confidence. The new COVID-19 Protection Framework sets a pathway forward that rewards the rapidly growing number of vaccinated New Zealanders with more freedoms to go about their lives safely,” Ardern added.

Currently, 86% of New Zealand‘s population have gotten a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while around 69% have been fully vaccinated.

“If you are still unvaccinated, not only will you be more at risk of catching COVID-19, but many of the freedoms others enjoy will be out of reach,” Prime Minister Ardern said.

New Zealand recorded 134 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day number since the start of the pandemic.

According to New Zealand‘s Health Ministry, the country has registered 5,449 COVID-19 cases with 28 deaths so far.