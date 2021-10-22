24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Best global capital city destinations for the US tourists

11 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

As winter approaches, cities are the ideal places to head on vacation, filled with lots to do whatever the weather.

And for travelers hoping to escape the USA now, with travel restrictions lifted, capital cities around the world provide the ideal city vacation destination.  

But which capital cities are the best for tourists?

To determine which capitals are the best to visit on holiday, travel experts have analyzed 69 developed capitals on a range of factors including the cost of hotels and transport, the average weather forecast, and the number of attractions and restaurants. 

The top 10 best capital cities for tourists around the world

RankCapital CityCountryAverage Cost of a Hotel ($)Average One Way Ticket Price Local Public Transport ($)Average Temp (degrees c)Average Annual Rainfall (mm)Number of AttractionsNumber of RestaurantsTotal Score
1VallettaMalta$199.58$2.3718.804271902706.74
2Abu DhabiUnited Arab Emirates$158.69$0.5527.92425912,7786.24
3New DelhiIndia$101.87$0.4025.007002,87512,4096.06
4ManamaBahrain$180.87$0.8026.50681206945.77
5RiyadhSaudi Arabia$169.78$0.8726.00662181,2895.74
6MuscatOman$210.66$1.3228.001003305635.59
7ParisFrance$193.34$2.2612.307207,79717,4485.57
8Kuwait CityKuwait$180.87$0.8525.701284231,1445.56
9AnkaraTurkey$45.74$0.4212.004515323,8885.53
10JakartaIndonesia$81.77$0.2826.702,0977938,9585.48

Valetta, Malta is revealed as the best capital city in the world with an overall score of 6.74 out of 10, with the highest number of attractions and restaurants out of all of the capital cities.

Abu Dhabi, the capital of UAE, ranks second with a score 6.24 out of 10.  Average temperatures in the city hit 27.92 degrees and the average rainfall is just 42mm per year, making this a great destination if you’re a sun seeker.

New Delhi, India ranks third place with an average score of 6.06 out of 10, with average temperatures topping 25 degrees and 12,409 restaurants to choose from.

Further insights:

  • Ankara, Turkey is the best capital city for hotel prices, with an average price of $45.74 per night.
  • Luxembourg has free public transport and is the crowned best capital city for transport in the world.
  • Bangkok, Thailand is the best capital city for temperature with an average of 26.6 degrees.
  • Cairo, Egypt has the least rainfall with only 18mm of average rainfall per year.
  • Valletta, Malta is both the best capital city for attractions (311 per KM per sq) and for restaurants (442.6 KM per sq).

