NYPD bomb squad cordons area around UN building over 'suspicious package'.

Suspicious package discovered in front of the Turkish House in New York City.

New York Police Department (NYPD) bomb squad was called in when a suspicious package has been discovered in front of the Turkish House in New York, near the United Nations building.

The police was called to the scene at around noon local time.

NYPD bomb squad has since cleared a two-block area around the building, which is located on First Avenue in Manhattan.

Turk Evi (Turkish House) only opened to the public last month. Located in the embassy-heavy East Midtown neighborhood on United Nations Plaza, it had been under construction for four years.

The building is home to multiple Turkish diplomatic facilities in New York, including a mission and consulate, and also hosts Turkish cultural events.

There are also a number of residences inside the property.