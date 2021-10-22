24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Moscow Red Square closed after the Kremlin wall collapse

55 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

Gale force winds battered Moscow, causing chaos on streets and even ripping down scaffolding, damaging iconic Kremlin walls.

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously blamed a spate of freak weather conditions, like colossal wildfires and devastating floods, on global warming.
  • In a statement posted on Moscow’s municipal news portal, officials warned residents to take care, saying that winds could reach 20 miles per hour.
  • One of the segments on the Kremlin wall is completely missing after the wind blast.

Strong winds, rain and hailstorms devastated Russia’s capital city of Moscow today.

Powerful wind gusts caused widespread carnage, knocking over trees, sending garbage cans flying into the street and even damaging the wall of Moscow‘s iconic Kremlin fortress.

Moscow city officials posted a statement on the municipal news portal, warning the residents to be careful, due to the winds that could reach 20 miles per hour. 

“Please stay indoors if possible during the bad weather,” the official statement read, “be extremely careful on the street, avoid sheltering near trees and do not park cars near them.”

All passages to Moscow‘s iconic Red Square have been blocked from the nearby streets after the scaffolding partially collapsed from the Kremlin wall earlier today.

According to the emergency services, the scaffolding on the Kremlin wall fell, and damaged one of the battlements of the wall.

Earlier, the Russian Federal Protective Service’s Office of Public Affairs announced that the incident occurred due to strong winds, no injuries have been reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously blamed a spate of freak weather conditions, like colossal wildfires and devastating floods, on global warming.

According to Putin, the growing number of extreme meteorological events are “if not entirely, then at least to a large extent, due to global climate change in our nation.”

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

