Amazing Thailand is opening to visitors from these 45 countries

17 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Thailand can be smiling again after November 1, when the Thai Government wil reioen it borders and welcome visitors from 45 countries with open arms and a Thai Smile

  • World Travel Market is ready to open its doors on November 1, and so is the Kingdom of Thailand.
  • The Minister of Tourism and the Governor of Tourism will be attending the World Travel Market in London.
  • A press conference is already scheduled for Monday at WTN to announce the 46 countries on the new green list to enjoy an amazing holiday again in the Kingdom

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha of Thailand will open the country to visitors from 46 countries instead of only 10 Covid-19 low-risk countries announced earlier, starting from Nov 1.

Even though not officially announced the Foreign Ministry of Thailand published a list of the countries allowed to send citizens to Thailand.

Travel to Thailand again from these countries and territories:

  1. Australia
  2. Austria
  3. Bahrain
  4. Belgium
  5. Bhutan
  6. Brunei Darussalam
  7. Bulgaria
  8. Cambodia
  9. Canada
  10. Chile
  11. China
  12. Cyprus
  13. Czech Republic
  14. Denmark
  15. Estonia
  16. FInland
  17. France
  18. Germany
  19. Greece
  20. Hungary
  21. Iceland
  22. Ireland
  23. Israel
  24. Italy
  25. Japan
  26. Lativia
  27. Lithuania
  28. Malaysia
  29. Malta
  30. Netherlands
  31. New Zealand
  32. Norway
  33. Poland
  34. Portugal
  35. Qatar
  36. Saudi Arabia
  37. Singapore
  38. Slovenia
  39. Soith Korea
  40. Spain
  41. Sweden
  42. Switzerland
  43. United Arab Emirates
  44. United Kingdom
  45. United States
  46. Hong Kong (China)

Dov Kalmann, representative of the Tourism Authority in Thailand welcomes this news. He told eTurboNews after Americans, Israel has been sending most visitors to the regions already open for tourism in Thailand. This is a great news !

