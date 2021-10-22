Amazing Thailand is opening to visitors from these 45 countries

World Travel Market is ready to open its doors on November 1, and so is the Kingdom of Thailand.

The Minister of Tourism and the Governor of Tourism will be attending the World Travel Market in London.

A press conference is already scheduled for Monday at WTN to announce the 46 countries on the new green list to enjoy an amazing holiday again in the Kingdom

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha of Thailand will open the country to visitors from 46 countries instead of only 10 Covid-19 low-risk countries announced earlier, starting from Nov 1.

Even though not officially announced the Foreign Ministry of Thailand published a list of the countries allowed to send citizens to Thailand.

Travel to Thailand again from these countries and territories:

Australia Austria Bahrain Belgium Bhutan Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Cambodia Canada Chile China Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Estonia FInland France Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Ireland Israel Italy Japan Lativia Lithuania Malaysia Malta Netherlands New Zealand Norway Poland Portugal Qatar Saudi Arabia Singapore Slovenia Soith Korea Spain Sweden Switzerland United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Hong Kong (China)

Dov Kalmann, representative of the Tourism Authority in Thailand welcomes this news. He told eTurboNews after Americans, Israel has been sending most visitors to the regions already open for tourism in Thailand. This is a great news !