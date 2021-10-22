24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
New Update: Canada Whale Watching Guide Fined $10,000

A Campbell River professional whale watching guide was fined $10,000 under the Species At Risk Act for knowingly approaching threatened killer whales.

On September 13, 2021, in Campbell River Provincial Court, British Columbia, Canada, the Honorable Judge R. Lamperson found Nicklaus Templeman, the owner and operator of Campbell River Whale and Bear Excursions, guilty of violations under both the Species At Risk and Federal Fisheries Acts.

Justice Lamperson ordered Mr. Templeman to pay a fine of $5,000 for each violation, for a total of $10,000. He also directed that these monies be used for the conservation and protection of marine mammals in the waters off British Columbia.

